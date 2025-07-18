Simulating UCLA's Season in College Football 26: Week 1, Utah
Welcome to a fun new UCLA Bruins on SI series, where we simulate the Bruins' 2025 season in EA Sports College Football 26.
Every aspect of this dynasty season will be simulated, and we will be giving you weekly game results, plus individual standout performances from each simulated game.
DISCLAIMER: Transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson is still on UCLA's roster in the game. Robinson is currently fighting to gain eligibility ahead of this season, following a denied transfer waiver.
Without further ado, let's get into the season.
Stage: Week 1, 2025
Opponent: vs Utah
Team Record: 0-0
Big Ten Standing: N/A
Week 1 vs Utah
UCLA opened the season with a 38-27 win over the Utah Utes at home. The Bruins had 404 total offensive yards to Utah's 379. UCLA outscored the Utes 14-7 in the opening quarter and added another touchdown in the second to take a 21-7 lead into halftime.
The opponents each scored a touchdown in the third quarter, pushing the score to 28-14 ahead of the final frame. Despite 13 fourth-quarter Utah points, the Bruins scored 10 down the stretch to secure the 38-27 win.
Player Stats
Nico Iamaleava had a stellar UCLA debut, finishing with 206 passing yards on 15-of-22 (68%) passing attempts, throwing three touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 191.8. Iamaleava also ran for 37 yards on 12 carries.
Jaivian Thomas also starred, rushing for 130 yards on 25 carries (5.2 yards per carry). He broke four tackles and had 46 yards after contact, but he did fumble once. Jalen Berger, UCLA's third-down back, had two rushing touchdowns on three carries, all for one rushing yard.
Kaedin Robinson had a receiving touchdown, six receptions and 88 receiving yards. Rico Flores Jr. caught two touchdowns and had four receptions for 57 yards.
Senior free safety Bryon Threats led the defense with six tackles (five solo, one assisted). Andre Jordan Jr. had five total tackles, an interception and two deflections. Jalen Woods had five tackles, Isaiah Chisom had five tackles and one tackle for loss, and Devin Aupiu had three tackles and one tackle for loss.
In real life, this game against Utah is the catalyst to a potential 4-0 start. Following week one, the Bruins have UNLV, New Mexico, a bye week, and then open up Big Ten play with Northwestern before taking on Penn State in week six.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another game of UCLA's simulated season in College Football 26!
Weigh in on this week's simulation today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.