EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know UCLA Commit Camden Jensen
The UCLA Bruins have been one of the better programs in the country when it comes to landing players in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
This includes a plethora of different positions, such as the tight end position, where they have already landed a commitment. They have landed Camden Jensen, who is one of the better players at the position in the nation, and was a primary target for many schools that ended up being a runner up.
Jensen is one of the most talented prospects in the class, and fans know what the prospect will bring on the field, when he gets his number called at the college level in the future. But what about the player off the field? This is what many fans don't know about, as they don't often have the opportunity to learn about the person and not just the player.
This is why UCLA Bruins On SI has been doing a series about the commits for people to get the chance to know who the person is, instead of just the player who is involved.
Today the fans will get the chance to learn about tight end commit and standout Jensen from Heritage High School. The star tight end caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI for more.
"I’m a very social but kinda laid back at the same time type of guy, I’d say haha," the talented UCLA Bruins commit stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about the type of person he is outside of football.
The talented prospect has some hobbies that he likes to do when he isn't on the field.
"I like to play golf and video games," said the Bruins commit.
The talented prospect is also interested in other things.
"I'm really interested in Marvel and music."
Nearly everyone loves music, but that comes with a plethora of different genres. What genres does the Bruins tight end target like? He explains why he is open to any type of music, but he does have a favorite artist.
"I'm really into everything when it comes to music but my favorite artists is D4VD."
Does the prospect know what he will be going to college for?
"I'm undecided as of right now."
