Where UCLA Football Ranks on 2027 Recruiting Trail

While we are still very far from when recruiting closes, the Bruins have already put together a strong 2027 recruiting class.

As of now, UCLA is ranked No. 19 in the country and eighth in the Big Ten in overall recruiting rankings, according to 247Sports. Considering this is Bob Chesney’s first full recruiting cycle with UCLA, it is safe to say he is off to a solid start. Early on, the Bruins are beginning to position themselves like a legitimate high-level program on the trail.

What Has UCLA Accomplished?

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

So far, UCLA has landed four 4-star recruits, including Khalil Terry, Pole Moala, Colton McKibben, and Zack Fares. Compared to last season, when UCLA did not land a single four-star, the jump is significant and shows a clear shift in approach.

UCLA has also added a handful of 3-star prospects, including Montana Toilolo, Michael Farinas, Cain Brackney , Mike Davis Jr., and Jackson Bell. That brings UCLA to nine total commits so far, and while the number is not massive, it is clear the Bruins are prioritizing quality over quantity.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When you compare this to recent classes — ranked No. 59 in 2026 and No. 36 in 2025 — the improvement is obvious. UCLA is trending upward, and if they continue on this path, there is a real chance they could finish inside the top 10 nationally for the 2027 cycle.

Why UCLA's Success Is Very Impressive

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is tackled by Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What stands out most is who UCLA is beating for these recruits. The Bruins have already gone head-to-head with elite programs, highlighted by Terry flipping from Notre Dame to UCLA . That is the kind of recruiting win that signals a program gaining real traction.

It is also important to note UCLA’s success within the state. The Bruins have been able to land players who were heavily linked to programs like USC and California, indicating a shift in how they compete locally. This was something Chesney wanted to accomplish as soon as he was in the building.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney poses at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Beyond that, UCLA has gone up against major Big Ten programs such as Oregon, Michigan, Washington, and Indiana for several of these prospects. The level of success Chesney has had early on the recruiting trail has been impressive.

The bottom line is that UCLA is quickly positioning itself as a serious recruiting program. Considering where the program was just a few years ago, the early success in Chesney’s era says a lot about the direction things are heading.