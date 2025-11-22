UCLA Lands Commitment From NFL Academy Linebacker
UCLA has been on a hot streak on the recruiting trail over the last month, securing six commitments to its 2026 class.
As Early National Signing Day approaches, the Bruins' recruiting team, led by general manager Khary Darlington and director of recruiting Marshaw Friloux, shows no signs of slowing down, as they just added another commit, this time from an international linebacker prospect out of the NFL Academy.
UCLA Lands NFL Academy Linebacker
On Nov 22, UCLA secured its 16th commit of the 2026 cycle with Joel Queisser, a linebacker prospect from Düsseldorf, Germany. Queisser announced his commitment on X, saying that his decision was made after multiple conversations with Darlington.
- "Officially Committed!! After multiple conversations with [Khary Darlington] and a wonderful experience with the personnel staff, I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to UCLA," Queisser wrote.
Back in October, UCLA on SI reported that the Bruins had offered Queisser. He has been playing football at the NFL Academy in London, England, a program run by the NFL that provides international athletes with the opportunity to play the sport at the college and professional level in the United States.
After the Bruins offered Queisser, they hosted him on an official visit on Nov 8. While the young linebacker didn't have too much interest from Division I programs, his trip to Westwood was enough for UCLA to secure his commitment.
The Bruins lost 13 commits from their 2026 class after parting ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster and had to get creative in rebuilding the class throughout the fall. One of those strategies involved targeting international prospects, and it has now paid off with Queisser's commitment.
While Queisser isn't a highly touted recruit and doesn't have a star rating on 247Sports or Rivals, he's still a major addition to UCLA's 2026 class. He's the second 2026 commit the Bruins have secured in just two days, joining three-star wide receiver Major Pride, who flipped from San Diego State to UCLA on Friday.
With commitments from Queisser and Pride, the Bruins now have 16 recruits in the 2026 cycle, ranking 57th nationally according to 247Sports. This marks a significant improvement from where UCLA's class was just a month ago, highlighting the effectiveness of Darlington and his team on the recruiting trail.
The Bruins may not be done either before Early National Signing Day, as they are still targeting a few more prospects. Still, for now, UCLA fans can celebrate landing Queisser, who should be able to make an impact for the program shortly after he arrives on campus.
