UCLA Flips Three-Star Wide Receiver From San Diego
UCLA has been on an incredible run on the 2026 recruiting trail. In the last month, the Bruins' recruiting staff, led by general manager Khary Darlington, has added five prospects to their 2026 class and has been actively pursuing several flip targets.
Friday, the Bruins struck again, this time flipping a three-star wide receiver prospect who had previously been committed to San Diego State.
Bruins Flip 2026 Wide Receiver From San Diego State
On November 21, Rivals announced that Major Pride, a three-star wide receiver from Canyon Springs High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, had flipped his commitment from San Diego State to UCLA.
Pride had been committed to the Aztecs since July 5, but that didn't stop UCLA from pursuing him this fall. The Bruins extended an offer to him on Oct 12 and hosted him for an official visit during the weekend of their game against Nebraska.
The 6'3" wide receiver spoke with Rivals' Greg Biggins about his decision to flip from San Diego State to UCLA. He explained that he's very excited about his choice, and noted that his trip to Westwood allowed him to connect with the Bruins' coaching staff and see what both the school and the program had to offer.
- “I’m very excited about my decision,” Pride told Biggins. “There’s a lot of reasons why I chose UCLA but the biggest was I put my trust in God and I know he has a plan for me.
- He continued, “I had a great time on my visit and really had a strong comfort level with the school. I connected really well with the coaching staff and loved the campus and the overall culture there. I love the academic prestige of the school, that was huge too.”
While Pride's commitment to UCLA comes at a time when he doesn't know who the program's next head coach will be, the young wide receiver told Biggins that he's still excited to be a Bruin, regardless of who is hired.
- “I know there’s no guarantee who’s going to still be there when a new coach comes in but UCLA is still UCLA," Pride said. "It’s a great school no matter who’s there so I’m just excited to be a Bruin.”
Pride is a fantastic late addition to UCLA's 2026 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 1864 overall player in the country, the No. 277 wide receiver, and the No. 11 prospect from Nevada. With his commitment, UCLA now has 15 recruits committed to its 2026 class, and the class now ranks 58th nationally.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.