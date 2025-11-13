UCLA Looking to Flip 2026 Oregon State WR Commit
Despite not having a permanent head coach, UCLA general manager Khary Darlington and the rest of the program's recruiting staff have done an excellent job of adding talent to the Bruins' 2026 class in recent months.
With Early National Signing Day approaching, UCLA is actively working to add more recruits to its class and is reportedly trying to flip a three-star wide receiver currently committed to Oregon State.
UCLA Making Progress With Three-Star Oregon State WR Commit
During the Bruins' Week 10 bye, UCLA hosted Cynai Thomas, a three-star wide receiver from Archbishop Riordan High School in Antheron, California, on campus for an official visit.
Thomas has been committed to Oregon State since March 16, but with the Beavers parting ways with head coach Trent Bray earlier in the 2025 season, the young wideout has been evaluating his other options. The Bruins extended an offer to him on October 12 and worked to get him on campus shortly after.
His visit wasn't on a game day, but in a recent interview with Rivals' Greg Biggins, Thomas explained he still had a great time in Westwood. He had the opportunity to see NBA legend Magic Johnson and enjoyed getting to know the UCLA staff.
- "It was a mid-week visit so I didn’t see a game but I had a great time,” Thomas told Biggins. “It was a lot of fun and the staff showed me a lot of love. The city of Westwood is sick. I saw Magic Johnson out there and was star struck. Touring the city and also getting to meet the staff was what I enjoyed most about the visit.”
While Thomas' mid-week visit didn't give him the chance to speak with many Bruins players, he told Biggins that he's very interested in UCLA, and that after he finishes the season with Archbishop Riordan, he'll be able to think more clearly about his decision.
- “I didn’t talk a ton with the players since they were practicing and getting ready for a game but I have a lot of interest in UCLA right now," Thomas said. "I have a lot to think about but really focusing in on playoffs right now. "
The 6'1", 150-pound wide receiver would be a great addition to UCLA's 2026 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 624 overall prospect in the country, the No. 96 wide receiver, and the No. 47 recruit from California.
Time will tell if UCLA can flip him from Oregon State, but as of right now, it appears that the Bruins have a strong chance to do so. The Bruins have already flipped two prospects in the 2026 class, and landing Thomas would continue to build the program's momentum on the recruiting trail ahead of Early National Signing Day.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.