2026 WR Names UCLA in Final 3, Sets Commitment Date
It's hard to find a more active team on the 2026 recruiting trail than UCLA. In the past two weeks, the Bruins have added five commits to their 2026 class and may be on the verge of adding another.
With Early National Signing Day approaching, a three-star wide receiver has recently named UCLA as one of his final three schools and set his commitment date for Friday.
Three-Star WR Sets Commitment Date After Naming Bruins in Top 3
On Nov 20, Rivals' Greg Biggins reported that Niles Davis, a three-star wide receiver from Westlake High School in West Hills, California, had named UCLA as one of his final three schools alongside BYU and Cal, and scheduled his commitment date for Nov 29.
Davis had previously committed to UC Davis. However, his recruitment gained momentum throughout the fall as he received offers from UCLA, Washington State, San Diego State, Cal, Arizona State, and BYU, leading him to decommit from the school.
The Bruins have been making a push for the young wide receiver for the past month and hosted him on campus in Westwood for an official visit on Nov 19.
Davis talked about the Bruins with Biggins after naming them among his top three schools. He explained that he enjoyed his visit and is a big fan of General Manager Khary Darlington. He also mentioned that although the program doesn't have a permanent head coach, he's still very interested in UCLA.
- “I was just at UCLA on Wednesday and I really like the overall environment there," Davis told Biggins. "It’s been a tough season but everyone there is still so positive. Khary [Darlington] is my main recruiter and I like him a lot. Even without a head coach right now, UCLA is still a great place and there are so many positives about the school itself so that’s why I’m so interested.”
The Bruins will face stiff competition from both Cal and BYU to land the three-star wide receiver. The Golden Bears recently parted ways with head coach Justin Wilcox, which could complicate their standing with Davis. Still, UCLA is not guaranteed to secure his commitment, as the Cougars remain a formidable opponent on the recruiting trail.
Davis might not be a highly rated prospect, but he's still a talented recruit. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 2,041 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 298 wide receiver, and the No. 174 prospect from California.
Davis would be a huge late addition to the program's 2026 class, and Bruins fans will soon see if UCLA can land him.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.