UCLA Football Receives Low, But Rational Midseason Grade

The Bruins may have been the talk of the town over the last two weeks, but their first four games were nothing to write home about.

Connor Moreno

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; The UCLA Bruins defense celebrates forcing a fumble in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins season has been unlike any other. So much so that it's truly hard to analyze the first half of the season all in one swoop.

So, how do you grade the Bruins' rollercoaster of a season now that we're at the midway point? Well, The Athletic's Scott Dochterman did the best he could by taking into account UCLA's two-week resurgence, but not forgetting what was an abysmal 0-4 start.

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dochterman handed out midseason grades for all of the Big Ten teams, and he gave UCLA a D.

"Two weeks ago, UCLA was in F-minus territory, but a shocking victory against Penn State followed by a decisive pounding of Michigan State has placed the Bruins into their own special grading system," Dochterman wrote.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Combining quarterback Nico Iamaleava with new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel has paid dividends. You can’t totally dismiss the horrific 0-4 start that led to the firing of head coach DeShaun Foster, but UCLA is trending in the right direction."

From a winless start to looking like one of the best teams in the Big Ten, and through a ton of staff turnover, the Bruins have taken various forms through different points of the season.

Inside the Locker Room Change The Sparked UCLA's Turnaround

When a team is trying to turn a season around, like Tim Skipper and the UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are in the process of doing, every little thing matters.

Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Skipper, who was promoted to UCLA's interim head coach exactly a month ago, made sure to institute a crucial foundational change that made the Bruins more disciplined than they every were.

"The locker room is clean," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "I think a clean locker room makes you a lot happier. It shows team discipline and it shows you can win off the field. So now you can go ahead and get on the field.

David Banks-Imagn Images

"I think success and winning brings smiles to your face, and excitement. So execution fuels emotion. I'm hoping it looks like the guys are in good spirits and things like that and they know that tomorrow is going to be a work day, and they better be ready to go. I think we're giving guys the 'Why?' and reasons why we do things, and that's helping them to know what to expect."

Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Published
Connor Moreno
