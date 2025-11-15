UCLA Making Progress on Former 2026 Offensive Lineman Decommit
When UCLA parted ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster, the Bruins saw a wave of 13 committed prospects decommit from their 2026 class.
Over the last month, general manager Khary Darlington and the rest of UCLA's recruiting staff have brought back two of those former decommits: three-star defensive lineman Anthony Jones and three-star linebacker Matthew Muasau. The Bruins have also been working to regain a commitment from a three-star offensive lineman, and it appears that they are inching closer toward doing so.
Which Former Decommit is UCLA Making Progress On?
On October 24, UCLA on SI reported that Cooper Javorsky, a three-star offensive lineman from San Juan Hills High School in San Juan Capistrano, California, who decommitted from the Bruins on September 14, still had interest in the program.
While they haven't regained a commitment from Javorsky, the Bruins' recruiting staff have actively been pursuing him and hosted the young offensive lineman on campus for a visit last weekend during UCLA's game against Nebraska.
After the visit, Javorsky spoke with Rivals' Adam Gorney about his trip to Westwood. He explained that UCLA is ready for him to rejoin the Bruins' 2026 class whenever he is, and that the staff still treats him like family.
- “The majority of it is, ‘We’re ready when you are,’” Javorsky told Gorney. “They still show that they have a lot of interest in me and it’s not anything crazy but when I was talking to (Bruins' recruiting analyst) Aaron Brin he was asking me when I was coming back. They still treat me like family out there.”
Since decommitting from UCLA in September, Javrosky has drawn interest from several schools. Auburn and Utah State have both gotten into the mix, but he told Gorney that he will remain patient before making a decision.
- “I wouldn’t say I feel in a rush necessarily," Javorsky said. "Within the next couple weeks is when I’m going to have to because I want to be somewhere for spring ball and hopefully have a chance to play early. I’m in a very great position. I wouldn’t say I need to make a decision tomorrow.”
Adding Javorsky back to their 2026 class would be a massive win for UCLA. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 618 overall player in the country, the No. 62 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 46 prospect from California.
It's not guaranteed that Javorsky will recommit, but UCLA seems to be in a strong position with him. Darlington has demonstrated his ability to persuade prospects to recommit before, so there's a good chance the Bruins will bring him back.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.