UCLA Regains Commitment From Three-Star Linebacker
After UCLA parted ways with head coach DeShaun Foster, the Bruins saw 12 of their 2026 commits decommit from the program. While many have already committed elsewhere, a few players are still available, and many are still considering the Bruins.
Bruins general manager Khary Darlington recently got one back, with a three-star linebacker recommitting to UCLA about a month after he originally decommitted.
Who Recommitted to UCLA?
On October 24, Matthew Muasau, a three-star linebacker from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, committed to UCLA after decommitting from the program on October 2.
Muasau announced his recommitment on X, explaining that after speaking with Darlington and the Bruins' coaching staff, he feels confident in the program's direction and that UCLA has always felt like home.
- "After speaking with General Manager Khary Darlington, the coaches and the personnel staff, I’m excited about the direction for the program - I’m fully re-committing to UCLA," Muasau posted on X. "This program has always been home."
Muasau is the third commit UCLA has landed this week, which is very impressive given that the school does not have a permanent head coach. With the Bruins on a three-game winning streak, they've done a great job translating their on-field momentum to momentum on the recruiting trail.
Rivals' industry ratings rank Muasau as the No. 1,633 overall player in the class, the No. 149 linebacker, and the No. 138 player from California. He isn't a highly-touted prospect, but he's talented and a much-needed addition to the Bruins class.
Along with Muasau, UCLA has added three-star safety CJ Lavender and three-star offensive lineman Travis Robertson this week. According to 247Sports, the Bruins' 2026 recruiting class ranked 84th in the country at the start of the week. Today, that number has jumped to 72nd.
The class still isn't amazing, but considering UCLA's situation a month ago, it's impressive progress for interim head coach Tim Skipper and the rest of the Bruins' staff.
Muasau might not be UCLA's only recommitment in the 2026 cycle, as other decommits have recently expressed that they still have interest in the program.
