UCLA 2026 Offensive Lineman Decommit Still Interested in the Bruins
When UCLA parted ways with DeShaun Foster, the Bruins saw 12 commits in their 2026 class decommit from the program. It made sense, considering the recruits didn't know who would be the head coach during their college careers, creating uncertainty about their future in Westwood.
While some decommits have already found new homes, some are still searching, and one three-star offensive lineman hasn't ruled out the possibility of recommitting to UCLA. He recently shared that he's still highly interested in the Bruins.
UCLA Decommit Speaks On Future With Bruins
Shortly after Foster was fired, Cooper Javorsky, a three-star interior offensive lineman (IOL) from San Juan Hills High School in San Juan Capistrano, California, decommitted from UCLA.
It was a massive loss for the Bruins as Javorsky was one of their highest-rated commits on the offensive line. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 619 overall player in the class, the No. 62 IOL prospect, and the No. 48 prospect from California.
Since his decommitment, Javorksy has gained interest from other schools, taking an unofficial visit to San Diego State and an official visit to Auburn this season. While he's looking elsewhere, the young offensive lineman recently shared that he still has interest in the Bruins.
Speaking with Rivals' Adam Gorney, Javorsky explained that he decommitted from UCLA because the program's future was uncertain. He noted that he hasn't moved on from the Bruins primarily due to his strong relationship with offensive line coach Andy Kwon.
- “I haven’t moved on from them,” Javorsky told Gorney. “I still have a lot of respect for the coaches. The main reason I de-committed was because I didn’t know who was going to be the coach and if Kwon was going to be there next season and Kwon is the main person I want to play for."
Javorsky also discussed the Bruins' recent three-game winning streak and praised offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel and the rest of the staff.
- “It’s super exciting,” Javorsky told Gorney. “Coach Jerry Neuheisel knows how to run an offense. They’ve been doing a great job. I couldn’t be happier for them and they’re doing a great job right now so it’s very exciting to see and I’m very happy for all the coaches.”
There's still a strong chance that Javorsky chooses a different school. Still, if UCLA keeps some of the staff intact, specifically Kwon, the three-star offensive lineman would seriously consider recommitting to the Bruins.
