Three-Star North Carolina Commit Speaks on UCLA Offer
In the past week, UCLA has had a lot of success on the 2026 recruiting trail. Not only did they regain a commitment from three-star linebacker Matthew Muasau, but they have also had success flipping recruits, landing CJ Lavender, a three-star safety and former Washington commit, and Travis Robertson, a three-star offensive lineman and former Colorado State commit.
The Bruins are having all this success without a permanent head coach and aren't planning to slow down.
On October 24, UCLA began its latest attempt to flip a 2026 prospect, offering Jaden Jefferson, a three-star cornerback and a North Carolina commit. Jefferson discussed the Bruins' offer and where the program stands in his recruitment.
What Did Jefferson Say About His UCLA Offer?
Jefferson is a three-star cornerback prospect from De La Salle High School in Concord, California, about five hours from UCLA's campus. Rivals' industry ratings list him as the No. 908 overall player in the 2026 cycle, the No. 85 cornerback, and the No. 77 recruit from California.
He's been committed to the Tar Heels since January, but UCLA may have a chance to flip him. Jefferson spoke with Rivals' Adam Gorney about the Bruins' offer, explaining that he's always dreamed of getting an offer from the program.
- “UCLA is an amazing offer and I have always dreamed of having an offer from there,” Jefferson told Gorney.
While Jefferson appears somewhat interested in UCLA's offer, the young cornerback has been loyal to North Carolina throughout his recruitment. He reaffirmed his commitment to the Tar Heels, telling Gorney that he's not planning on entertaining any other programs right now.
- "I truly love UNC and they’re my No. 1,” Jefferson told Gorney. “I do not plan on visiting anywhere as of today.”
It would appear that UCLA doesn't have a chance of flipping Jefferson as of right now; however, things could change as the cycle winds down. To say there's uncertainty about the future of the North Carolina football program would be an understatement. Jefferson could change his tune if significant changes are made in Chapel Hill in the coming months.
While UCLA isn't necessarily the most stable program right now, the Bruins' recruiting staff, led by general manager Khary Darlington, has already proven capable of adding talent to UCLA's 2026 class even without a permanent head coach.
Jefferson's commitment to North Carolina isn't set in stone until early national signing day in December, so UCLA has about a month and a half to try and flip him. While it's likely that he'll remain a Tar Heel, Jefferson's name is one to watch for the Bruins as the 2026 cycle winds down.
