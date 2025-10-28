Three-Star North Carolina Commit Speaks on UCLA Offer

All Bruins

A three-star North Carolina commit spoke on his recent offer from the Bruins.

Max Dorsey

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In the past week, UCLA has had a lot of success on the 2026 recruiting trail. Not only did they regain a commitment from three-star linebacker Matthew Muasau, but they have also had success flipping recruits, landing CJ Lavender, a three-star safety and former Washington commit, and Travis Robertson, a three-star offensive lineman and former Colorado State commit.

The Bruins are having all this success without a permanent head coach and aren't planning to slow down.

Tim Skippe
UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On October 24, UCLA began its latest attempt to flip a 2026 prospect, offering Jaden Jefferson, a three-star cornerback and a North Carolina commit. Jefferson discussed the Bruins' offer and where the program stands in his recruitment.

What Did Jefferson Say About His UCLA Offer?

Jefferson is a three-star cornerback prospect from De La Salle High School in Concord, California, about five hours from UCLA's campus. Rivals' industry ratings list him as the No. 908 overall player in the 2026 cycle, the No. 85 cornerback, and the No. 77 recruit from California.

He's been committed to the Tar Heels since January, but UCLA may have a chance to flip him. Jefferson spoke with Rivals' Adam Gorney about the Bruins' offer, explaining that he's always dreamed of getting an offer from the program.

Jerry Neuheisel
Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins interim offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel calls a play during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
  • “UCLA is an amazing offer and I have always dreamed of having an offer from there,” Jefferson told Gorney.

While Jefferson appears somewhat interested in UCLA's offer, the young cornerback has been loyal to North Carolina throughout his recruitment. He reaffirmed his commitment to the Tar Heels, telling Gorney that he's not planning on entertaining any other programs right now.

  • "I truly love UNC and they’re my No. 1,” Jefferson told Gorney. “I do not plan on visiting anywhere as of today.”
Bill Belichic
UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Oct. 21, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. / Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It would appear that UCLA doesn't have a chance of flipping Jefferson as of right now; however, things could change as the cycle winds down. To say there's uncertainty about the future of the North Carolina football program would be an understatement. Jefferson could change his tune if significant changes are made in Chapel Hill in the coming months.

While UCLA isn't necessarily the most stable program right now, the Bruins' recruiting staff, led by general manager Khary Darlington, has already proven capable of adding talent to UCLA's 2026 class even without a permanent head coach.

Key Lawrenc
Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Jefferson's commitment to North Carolina isn't set in stone until early national signing day in December, so UCLA has about a month and a half to try and flip him. While it's likely that he'll remain a Tar Heel, Jefferson's name is one to watch for the Bruins as the 2026 cycle winds down.

Max Doresy
MAX DORSEY

Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI.