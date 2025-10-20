UCLA Flips 2026 Offensive Lineman From Bowling Green
The UCLA Bruins may not have a permanent head coach, but interim head coach Tim Skipper and the Bruins' recruiting staff aren't letting that stop them from finding success on the recruiting trail.
For the first time since the program moved on from DeShaun Foster, UCLA has landed a commitment, flipping a 2026 three-star offensive lineman from Bowling Green.
Bruins Flip Three-Star Offensive Tackle
On October 19, Travis Robertson, a three-star offensive tackle from West Bloomfield High School in West Bloomfield, Michigan, announced on X that he will be committing to UCLA.
- "After multiple conversations with [Khary Darlington] and a wonderful experience with the personnel staff I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to UCLA," Robertson wrote.
Robertson had previously been committed to Bowling Green since June 5, but after the Bruins extended him an offer, he flipped his commitment to UCLA.
247Sports composite rankings list Robertson as the No. 1,827 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 154 offensive tackle, and the No. 32 prospect from Michigan. While he isn't a super highly touted recruit, the 6'7", 270-pound lineman's commitment to the Bruins is a massive win for the program.
After UCLA parted ways with Foster, the team saw 12 of their 2026 commits decommit from the school. Skipper being able to land his first commitment as interim head coach is not only an indication of the job he's done in that role but also should help the Bruins continue to find success late in the 2026 cycle
Robertson spoke with Rivals' Greg Smith about his commitment to the Bruins and highlighted that UCLA gives him a great opportunity to elevate both his academic and football careers.
- “I’m looking forward to getting a great education, experience, playing football and winning a national championship," Robertson told Smith.
UCLA has completely turned the outlook of their season around in the last few weeks. After starting the year 0-4, Skipper has led the team to three straight wins, and now they are also finding success on the recruiting trail.
Prior to Robertson's commitment, the Bruins' 2026 class ranked 84th in the country according to 247Sports. By adding the young offensive lineman, that ranking has now jumped to the 78th-ranked class.
The Bruins staff will continue to try and land more prospects in the cycle as it winds down and hopefully for UCLA fans, Robertson's commitment is the first of many under Skipper
