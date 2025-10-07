How UCLA Can Maintain Its Winning Formula All Season
UCLA is coming off its first win of the season versus Penn State. A game where they found themselves as a 24-point underdog. There were many factors that contributed to this historic upset; fans are hoping the Bruins can continue this success throughout the season.
The Bruins are in a very competitive Big Ten conference, and cannot let go of the gas pedal for the rest of the season. Their next matchup is against a tough Michigan State team, which, like Penn State, is coming off a loss before their matchup against the Bruins.
One of the primary reasons UCLA was so successful against Penn State was its ability to establish the run game early. The Bruins were able to accomplish this massively throughout the win. The team rushed the ball 52 times for 280 yards; this was key in controlling the game.
Before the Penn State game, UCLA struggled to run the ball, even against bad rush defenses. This led to UCLA losing control of its games and allowing opposing teams to have significantly more time with the ball.
If UCLA is able to maintain its strong rushing attack for the rest of the season, it should be able to see the wins start to pile up. While this will be difficult, a key factor in their formula is making a difference on the ground.
Nico Iamaleava had easily his best game of the season versus Penn State. This was primarily due to the playcalling making things easy for him. During the game, he was able to find wide-open receivers at will, making his job significantly easier compared to past games.
If Jerry Neuheisel continues to call plays that allow Iamaleava to find easy completions, winning will be much easier. In the times that Iamaleava was unable to find the open read, he was able to scramble for huge gains, allowing UCLA to be in great positions to score.
The offense needs to be catered to help Iamaleava down the stretch. When most of the workload falls on Iamaleava, we see when things can get dicey. This starts with establishing the run game, and calling plays that open up receivers for short, easy completions.
The talent for the Bruins has always been there; it is just a matter of putting the players in the correct position to succeed, something Neuheisel was able to do in the upset victory.
The game plan is fairly simple against Michigan State: establish the run game and make things easy for Iamaleava. If the Bruins can accomplish we might be able to see the same team that defeated No.7 Penn State (now unranked).
