How to Watch UCLA’s Quarterfinal Matchup vs. Michigan State

Here is how you can watch UCLA versus Michigan State in the Big Ten quarterfinal game.

Following UCLA’s close win against Rutgers, the Bruins now move on to the quarterfinals to face a team that defeated them decisively earlier this season. If UCLA is able to win this game, it will face the winner of Purdue versus Nebraska.

How to Watch

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; FS1 analyst Miles Simon (right) interviews UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) after the game against the Southern California Trojans at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matchup: UCLA (+5.5) vs. Michigan State (-5.5)

TV: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Streaming: Fubo

Time: 6 p.m. PST

The Bruins have several things they need to figure out before facing Michigan State . The only problem is there is very little time to make those adjustments. However, there could still be hope if UCLA is able to play to its ceiling — something it has mostly done at Pauley Pavilion this season.

Michigan State Scouting Report

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. leaves the court after the Spartans loss to Michigan on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 21.3 points in his last three games. Earlier this season against UCLA, he scored 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting. What separates him from many players is his elite playmaking ability, averaging 9.1 assists per game, which leads the nation.

Eric Freeney could be a player who helps slow down Fears if UCLA’s starting guards struggle defensively. Freeney has shown himself to be a pesky defender capable of disrupting talented guards. UCLA’s defensive focus must be centered on Fears Jr.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, left, scores as Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. defends during the second half on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaxon Kohler has also been a problem for opposing teams this season. He is averaging 12.8 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 51.4% from the field. In the first matchup against UCLA, he recorded nine points and 10 rebounds, proving to be a key difference-maker.

Eric Dailey Jr. and Tyler Bilodeau will likely be tasked with slowing Kohler in the paint. The two forwards combined for 11 rebounds in the win against Rutgers. However, Kohler has shown he can match that production on his own. If UCLA hopes to win, the rebounding margin cannot be wide.

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) grabs a rebound against Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen Carr was arguably the biggest difference-maker in UCLA’s earlier loss to Michigan State. He scored 16 points and grabbed three rebounds while shooting 63.6% from the field. If UCLA wants to avoid a repeat of that result, it must find a way to limit his impact.

Carr’s elite athleticism makes him difficult for UCLA defenders to handle. His ability to attack the paint while remaining a threat inside the arc makes him one of Michigan State’s most dangerous players. Carr thrives at finding mismatches, something UCLA must be prepared for.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) talks with head coach Mick Cronin against the Southern California Trojans first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All things considered, UCLA should be able to keep this game competitive. However, if the Bruins fail to set the tone early, they could struggle throughout the matchup. The best-case scenario may simply be keeping the game within single digits.