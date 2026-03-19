UCLA Shouldn’t Be Overlooked During Tournament Play

When filling out your bracket, UCLA might be a team you simply do not know what to do with.

Here is UCLA’s official pitch to be a selection in your bracket . Although the Bruins have been a very up-and-down team this season, they have the resume to prove they could be a serious contender in this year’s tournament . Do not sleep on the Bruins.

UCLA Has a Very Good Resume

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

For starters, UCLA’s resume is impressive. The Bruins were able to topple No. 4 Purdue, defeat No. 10 Illinois, blow out No. 9 Nebraska, and, most recently, take down No. 8 Michigan State in the Big Ten quarterfinal. UCLA has proven it can compete with — and beat — some of the best teams in the country.

In terms of losses, many of UCLA’s defeats have been close. Back in November, the Bruins lost by just four points to No. 1 seed Arizona. More recently, in the Big Ten Semifinal, UCLA’s bench had eventual tournament champion Purdue on the ropes.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) dunks the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

It would not be fair, however, to ignore the ugly losses the Bruins have accumulated this season. One example is the February loss to Minnesota, which could make some people hesitant to circle UCLA on their brackets. Even so, UCLA appears to be a much different team now than it was earlier in the season.

When looking at UCLA’s side of the bracket, it is clear the Bruins drew one of the toughest paths possible to the Final Four. Many projections have Michigan State defeating UCLA in the Sweet 16 before advancing to face Duke in the Elite Eight. Still, if UCLA reaches that stage, the Bruins could become a very dangerous team.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Steven Jamerson II (24) dunks the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Against Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament, the Bruins led the game for 83% of the time. That level of control shows UCLA can compete with elite opponents. It is also worth noting that UCLA played much of that game without its best player, Tyler Bilodeau.

UCLA’s win against No. 9 Nebraska also deserves attention. The Bruins defeated a top-10 team by 20 points while leading from start to finish, another sign of how dominant this team can be when everything clicks.

UCLA Has the Talent

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) passes the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

From a talent perspective, UCLA may have one of the most skilled rosters in the country. The Bruins’ starting five could serve as the top option on many teams across college basketball, especially when considering the depth in the backcourt.

Donovan Dent is a perfect example of a player who can change a game. His ability to control the pace while still producing offensively makes him one of the most important players on UCLA’s roster. If the Bruins make a deep run, Dent will almost certainly play a major role.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) chest dumps teammate Eric Dailey Jr. (3) after hitting a 3-point shot during the second} half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Bilodeau should also be healthy heading into the tournament. He is averaging 17.8 points per game this season on very efficient shooting. Like Dent, his ability to take over a game gives UCLA another major weapon that could determine how far the Bruins advance.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to his team in a timeout during the first half of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Overall, if you are unsure how to fill out your bracket this season, UCLA may be worth the gamble. The Bruins have the talent and resume to pull off some major upsets later in the tournament, and that could make them a valuable pick in any bracket competition.