Seahawks' Secondary Could Propel UCLA's Zach Charbonnet to Career Year
Based on film, reports and conversations, I believe the Seattle Seahawks will base their offense around Zach Charbonnet to a greater extent than one would assume. Here's why.
What does quarterback Sam Darnold do well? Now, many, including myself, have criticized Darnold in the past, but there's a reason he's on a nine-figure contract. He is a fundamental machine. When given the proper time, Darnold can put the ball on the money anywhere on the field.
Look who the Seahawks added to their wide receiver room. Cooper Kupp, a zone-beating slot receiver, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a speed threat. Why do you add those receivers with Jaxson Smith-Njigba? To beat defenses off play action, play action is established through a punishing run game.
Smith-Njigba is the dangerous man-beating threat that stretches the field horizontally, Valdes-Scantling is the speed to send deep in order to stretch the field vertically, Kupp is the deep crosser that finds the space Smith-Njigba and Valdes-Scantling create, the space Darnold can place the football, and the power run keeps the defense honest with single high safety coverage.
The Seahawks also added a fullback through the draft. They also added Damien Martinez, a power back plus first-round pick interior offensive lineman Grey Zabel. Charbonnet is a power back, and Kenneth Walker III is a shifty threat with speed.
I believe the Seahawks will use a slow-paced run-based offensive attack to keep pass rushers at bay and defenses susceptible to play action in order to get the most out of Darnold, thus using Charbonnet to pound the inside. This is what the Seahawks plan to do and are building their defense to play this type of football.
This type of offense is efficient, but it's not prolific. The greatest threat to the offense is the quick strike capabilities of their opponent's offense. Thus, Seattle has reinforced its secondary with promising names, including Nick Emmanwori, the Seahawks' new safety who Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano called one of his top candidates for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
With a stacked secondary and an offense built to his strengths, Zach Charbonnet should have every opportunity to have a breakout year in 2025.
