Former UCLA Defender Gabriel Murphy Shines in NFL Preseason Opener
The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Houston Texans in a 20-10 thriller to kick off their 2025 NFL Preseason. While the offense definitely did their part to lead the Vikings to victory, the defense likewise made a huge impact in the final score.
Headlined by a few key players, Minnesota had the Texans scrambling. One of those players, former UCLA edge rusher Gabriel Murphy, had the game of his life in his new uniform.
When the final whistle blew, Murphy had 4 quarterback pressures, 1.5 sacks, 3 total tackles, and a very impressive 5 hits to the QB. In just his second season playing in the league.
"I just want to give all the glory to God," said Murphy in an elated tone after the game. "It was just a blessing watching all the guys go to work today, me being able go to out there … I was just thankful."
Is this the start of something greater?
Murphy only managed to appear in two games in his rookie season for Minnesota after suffering an injury early on in the year. After returning, he finished the back part of the season on the Viking's practice squad.
He truly couldn't be happier playing for the Vikings, looking back on his teenage years where he'd play them in video games.
"It was a dream come true, honestly. Something I dreamed about my whole life," he said. "In Madden I used to use U.S. Bank Stadium on the game. Just being able to make a play, my first sack ever in the NFL, being in U.S. Bank, Minnesota's stadium, it was a surreal moment for me."
After Texans' QB Kedon Slovis escaped out of the pocket, he was quckly met by by Jalen Redmond, who got had him running on his heels. Slovis did all he could to try and escape the deafening pressure, but was quickly chased down by Redmond, Murphy and Bo Richter, with the latter duo being the two that ultimately got him to the ground.
"It was so fun chasing him down," said Murphy. "I was on the backside of the play and ended up running all the way to the other sideline."
