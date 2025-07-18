UCLA Football Legend Luis Sharpe Passes Away
Former UCLA Bruins offensive lineman and three-time NFL Pro Bowler for the Arizona Cardinals, Luis Sharpe, tragically passed away at the age of 65 on Friday, July 11, UCLA Athletics revealed this week.
In a statement released by UCLA Athletics announcing the passing of the legendary offensive lineman, they said, "A four-year letterwinner and three-year starter at UCLA from 1978-1981, Sharpe put together one of the most decorated careers by a Bruin offensive lineman before being selected in the first round, No. 16 overall, in the 1982 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Cardinals.
"The Havana, Cuba-born Sharpe went on to play 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the Cardinals franchise. He made three consecutive Pro Bowls starting in 1987, the squad's last in St. Louis, and was a Second Team All-Pro in both 1988 and 1990. Sharpe ultimately suited up for 189 games in the NFL, including 85 in St. Louis (1982-87) and 104 in Phoenix/Arizona (1988-94).
"Sharpe immediately made his mark upon UCLA as a freshman in 1978, earning the John F. Boncheff Jr. Memorial Trophy as the team's Rookie of the Year after helping the Bruins to an 8-3-1 record and a Fiesta Bowl berth.
"He assumed a full-time starting role the following season in 1979, receiving All-Pac-10 Second Team honors. As a junior in 1980, Sharpe was an All-American honorable mention selection while helping the Bruins to a 9-2 campaign.
"Sharpe had his most impressive season to date as a senior in 1981, leading the Bruins to the Bluebonnet Bowl while taking home both the Henry R. "Red" Sanders Award for Team Offensive MVP and the N.N. Sugarman Memorial Award for Best Leadership. He was also recognized by Sporting News as a First Team All-American and was a First Team All-Pac-10 honoree.
"The Bruins accrued a strong 29-15-2 record over Sharpe's four seasons on campus, all under College Football and UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame coach Terry Donahue.
"Sharpe returned to Detroit, Michigan – where he immigrated to as a six-year old boy – in his final years. He dedicated himself to service during that period, volunteering with the nonprofit Sobriety House Inc. in Detroit as well as the NFL Players Association Detroit Chapter.
"Sharpe was also an ambassador for Hall of Fame Health, which provides medical care to retired athletes, collegiate alumni, veterans, and their families. As part of that ambassadorship, Sharpe traveled in 2024 to Super Bowl LVIII in Paradise, Nev., to share his life experiences with the NFL community."
Over 189 games in his career, Sharpe started in each game and finished with a career Approximate Value of 99. Approximate Value was created by Pro Football Reference to put a number on the seasonal value of a player at any position.
Sharpe is survived by his wife, Tameka Williams-Sharpe, who posted about his passing on Facebook.
