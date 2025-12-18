Here is the official recap of UCLA vs Arizona State.

UCLA entered the night at 7–3 with expectations firmly in its corner, opening as a 9.5-point favorite against a 9–2 Arizona State team. What followed was a matchup that tested whether the Bruins could live up to that billing.

1st Half

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) defends UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins would start fast, Tyler Bilodeau would make a three, and Eric Dailey Jr would draw a pair of fouls. UCLA would score seven straight before the Sun Devils would find points of their own. UCLA is having a very solid game. 9-2 UCLA with 16:40 left.

UCLA has slowed down considerably. Donovan Dent was the only player who scored for the Bruins since the last update. ASU has also struggled to gain momentum. UCLA 11-6 with 11:58 left.

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

UCLA's bench has actually gotten the Bruins' offense going in this one. Jamar Brown and Trent Perry have stepped up as of late during UCLA's 10-2 run, with Perry hitting a three and Brown making a quick layup. 24-11 UCLA with 8:32 left.

Donovan Dent would get fouled off of a layup; however, he would miss the ensuing free-throw attempt. UCLA and ASU have been struggling offensively; it should be said that the Bruins' defense has looked really good. 28-16 UCLA with 6:43 left.

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) dribbles the ball while guarded by Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Adam Miller (23) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Bruins needed their shots to start falling. Arizona State had given UCLA multiple opportunities to take full control of the game, but the Bruins failed to capitalize. UCLA remains in front, though it's clear something needs to change. 35-25 UCLA with 3:08 left.

Donovan Dent took control of the game, scoring the Bruins’ last seven points. He also knocked down a three-pointer—an area of his game that has been lacking as of late. Even so, UCLA is still unable to pull away in this one. 42-33 UCLA with: 44.8 left.

First Half: 45-33 UCLA

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) takes a shot over Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins looked good in the first half, could be better, but overall, not too many complaints. Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark have looked great so far, both players improving in areas where they have needed.

First Half Stats

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) celebrates after a three pointer during the first half against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

UCLA: 20 REB, 7 AST, 13/27 FG, 7/12 3PT, 6 TO, 4 STL

Donovan Dent: 13 PTS, 6-8 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1 REB, 1 AST

Skyy Clark: 9 PTS, 3-6 FG, 3-5 3PT, 4 REB, 3 AST

2nd Half

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts to making a basket against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Bruins have been great to start the half. Donovan Dent has seemingly carried his first-half momentum to the second. Jamar Brown also added a three-pointer to allow the Bruins to start pulling ahead. The Bruins are on a 10-2 run. 55-39 UCLA with 16:03 left.

The Bruins are Bruining, they have allowed ASU to come back in this one. The offense has gotten ice cold, only four points in the last four minutes. UCLA is still up, but something has to get going before it is too late. 59-52 UCLA with 12:02 left.

Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives for a basket during the second half against the West Georgia Wolves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA's offense is starting to get something going; however, the lead keeps getting smaller and smaller. Trent Perry and Skyy Clark have been the only contributors as of late, both hitting massive three-pointers. UCLA 71-60 with 8:48 left.

The Bruins are looking solid to end the second half. It's been a back-and-forth battle; however, the momentum is starting to swing on ASU's side. Skyy Clark has really kept UCLA in this one, hitting two very important three to keep the Bruins afloat. 81-72 UCLA with 4:33 left.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) is defended by Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins should be able to put this game away. Tyler Bilodeau shot the dagger to pull the Bruins ahead by 16. He has scored the last nine for the Bruins, as they have gone on a 12-4 run. 90-74 UCLA with 1:03 left.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reaches for a rebound in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

FINAL SCORE: 90-77

