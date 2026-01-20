Bilodeau, Perry Explain What Went Wrong vs. Ohio State

Things are quickly unraveling for the UCLA Bruins. After entering the season with lofty expectations, it hasn't gone according to plan so far.

After the Bruins' latest 86-74 loss to Ohio State, UCLA is now just 12-6 on the season, and 4-3 in Big Ten play.

They’ve lost three of their last five games , and have fallen to 8th in the Big Ten. Despite the loss, senior forward Tyler Bilodeau shined once again, notching his second 30-point game of the season with a 30-point, 8-rebound performance against Ohio State.

Bilodeau, Perry react to loss

UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) rebounds the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) in the first half at Value City Arena on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the game, Bilodeau spoke about what went wrong to deliver the Bruins their third loss in Big Ten play.

“They have two really tough guards, and we knew that coming into the game”, Bilodeau said. “We’ve just got to be more ready to play, and step up to the fight.”

“It’s definitely frustrating”, he continued. “But, we’ve got to figure it out.

Guard Trent Perry — who scored just 7 points on 2-9 shooting from the floor — also echoed Bilodeau’s sentiments amidst their current losing skid.

Jan 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes forward Devin Royal (21) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

“Everything,” Perry said when asked what could be changed going forward. “We’ve got to just buy in, we’ve got to play like we really want to play. Even if the ball doesn’t go in on offense, on defense we have to grind.”

“It is a tough loss,” he continued. “We’ve just got to learn from it. We’ve got to take each game with a lesson, and we’ve got to go on to the next one. I went 2 for 9, I didn’t really show up for my team, I feel like I could’ve done a lot better in different areas. So, of course, on my behalf, it’s for sure on me.”

The Bruins have had issues finding a rhythm so far this season . Most notably, guard Donovan Dent — who was one of the most prized transfer portal acquisitions in all of college basketball — has had a difficult time adjusting to the pace of Big Ten play. Additionally, they’ve been without Skyy Clark for the last few games due to injury.

It won’t get much easier for UCLA, as their next game is against #4 Purdue. Barring an upset, the Bruins are in serious danger of falling to 4-4 in conference play.

UCLA will look to turn around their misfortunes of late, and get back on the winning side of things. The remainder of their schedule certainly presents a challenge, but the Bruins are more than capable of a turnaround in the near future.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his players from the bench during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

