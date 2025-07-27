Simulating UCLA's Season in College Football 26: Michigan State
Stage: Week 7, 2025
Team Record: 3-2 (0-2)
Opponent: at Michigan State - 3-2 (0-2)
Big Ten Standing: 15th
Week 7 at Michigan State Spartans
The Bruins snapped a two-game losing streak to begin Big Ten conference play by narrowly edging out Michigan State 30-27 in overtime. It was a very narrow battle; the Spartans led the game with 422 offensive yards to UCLA's 414. The Bruins jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter before the Spartans cut the lead to 17-10 going into halftime.
UCLA scored again in the third and was looking like it was walking away with a comfortable win until Michigan State scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to force overtime. The Bruins then held Michigan State to a field goal on the first OT possession and went on to score a game-winning touchdown for their first Big Ten win of the new season.
Player Stats
Nico Iamaleava bounced back from back-to-back weeks of lackluster play and threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns, completing 21 of his 30 passing attempts. He finished with a 189.2 passer rating and scrambled for 20 extra yards on seven carries.
Jaivian Thomas had a rare subpar game in a win, rushing for just 82 yards on 17 carries, good for 4.8 yards per rush. He did have a touchdown and three broken tackles, but also fumbled.
Not much more can be said about Rico Flores Jr. He and Iamaleava have been clicking all season in simulation. Flores came out of the win with two more receiving touchdowns on five receptions for 146 yards, his longest being a 64-yard catch. Tight end Jack Pedersen also caught a four-yard touchdown.
Jamier Johnson led the defense with 10 total tackles (eight solo). Isaiah Chisom followed suit with nine total tackles of his own, including one tackle for loss. Lucien Holland had two TFLs and Andre Jordan Jr. had UCLA's lone interception.
This was a massive win to shake off being upset by Northwestern and blown out in the second half by Penn State the week prior. Just goes to show the importance of the first four games on UCLA's schedule and how the Bruins could easily start 5-1 in real life.
