Simulating UCLA's Season in College Football 26: Week 6, Penn State
Welcome to a fun new UCLA Bruins on SI series, where we simulate the Bruins' 2025 season in EA Sports College Football 26.
Every aspect of this dynasty season will be simulated, and we will be giving you weekly game results, plus individual standout performances from each simulated game.
DISCLAIMER: Transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson is still on UCLA's roster in the game. Robinson is currently fighting to gain eligibility ahead of this season, following a denied transfer waiver.
Without further ado, let's continue the season.
Stage: Week 6, 2025
Team Record: 3-1 (0-1)
Opponent: vs Penn State - 3-1 (0-1)
Big Ten Standing: 15th
Week 6 vs Penn State Nittany Lions
On the heels of being upset 24-21 by Northwestern in week five, the Bruins couldn't redeem themselves against No. 6-ranked Penn State, losing to them by a staggering 58-21. The Nittany Lions dominated every facet of the game, accumulating 541 total offensive yards to UCLA's 394. Penn State didn't score a single passing touchdown; all of their points came from running backs Kaytron Allen and Quinton Martin Jr., who scored six and two touchdowns, respectively.
UCLA, however, jumped out to a quick 14-7 lead in the first quarter and was up 21-17 going into halftime. Their lone second-quarter touchdown was the last the Bruins would see the end zone, though, as Penn State scored 41 second-half points to run away with the victory.
Player Stats
Nico Iamaleava had another indecent game, finishing with 220 passing yards, completing 15-of-35 (42%) passing attempts, and throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed 12 times, but only for 43 yards, and finished with a 103.0 passer rating.
Despite the blowout, Jaivian Thomas returned to form after a lackluster performance against Northwestern. He was responsible for all of UCLA's 13 carries and rushed for 131 yards, which was good for 10.1 yards per carry. He got into the endzone once and broke six tackles in the game.
Rico Flores Jr. remains UCLA's No. 1 wide receiver, finishing with 98 yards on five receptions and a touchdown against Penn State. Running back Anthony Woods caught Iamaleava's only other touchdown of the game, a seven-yarder.
Defensively, Jalen Woods is continuing a dominant season. After racking up 11 solo tackles against Northwestern the week prior, he finished with 11 total this week -- 10 of them being solo. Bryon Threats was right behind him with 10 total tackles of his own. Jamier Johnson, Isaiah Chisom, Keanu Williams and Kechaun Bennet each contributed to the Bruins' 2.0 sacks on Drew Allar.
Losing to Northwestern the week prior shows just how fast the trajectory of the season can change. Instead of starting the season 4-1 with the expected loss to Penn State, UCLA now has to go through the rest of the season just one loss away from being .500. The Bruins have Michigan State, Maryland and Indiana before a bye week in week 10.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another game of UCLA's simulated season in College Football 26!
Weigh in on this week's simulation today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.