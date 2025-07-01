UCLA Announces Game Time for Matchup Vs New Mexico
UCLA football is officially 60 days away and the game time for their week three non-conference matchup against the New Mexico Lobos was released on Monday.
The Bruins will take on New Mexico on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. PT at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
The Bruins and the Lobos have only matched up one other time before in their history. The Bruins are 1-0 all time against New Mexico. Their only matchup took place on Christmas Day in 2002 when they matched up in the Las Vegas Bowl.
UCLA won the game 27-13 and will be hosting the Lobos in Pasadena for the first time in week three next season.
ESPN released it's annual preseason 136-team college football ranking all based on its Football Power Index (FPI) analytical prediction model that measures the strength of every team and how they will perform in the future.
Based on their model, ESPN predicts UCLA will finish 14th in the conference with a projected 5.4 wins this season just after finishing with a 5-7 record in the Bruins' inaugural season in the Big Ten. James Parks, writer for College Football HQ on SI, detailed what you need to know when considering this prediction.
"Nico Iamaleava was a monster transfer gain, but the former Vols quarterback is looking at a receiver rotation that lost its five best targets and will work behind an entirely new offensive line," he said.
Is this a fair evaluation of the Bruins? Let's dive into it.
I don't think ESPN's computer data is taking into account just how impactful Nico Iamaleava is going to be to the Bruins' offense.
Iamaleava led the Volunteers to a 10-3 record last season, throwing 19 touchdowns and five interceptions for 2,616 total yards. Many have questioned his ability to adapt to a brand new Bruins offense in time to truly make a difference, but who's to say he's not dynamic enough to just be the Big Ten's best player under center.
Foster is changing Westwood. Between cultivating a new culture aimed at prioritizing the players and their relationships and putting together a powerful recruiting run for the class of 2026, the Bruins are beginning to become a location of interest for many.
UCLA's 2024 season was highlighted by a relatively difficult schedule. Needless to say, their schedule this coming season is a lot less daunting. I wouldn't be surprised if they started 3-0 against Utah, New Mexico and Northwestern and carried that momentum into conference play.
Many national pundits, including ESPN, predict the Bruins will finish the season with five or six wins. I expect a transformed UCLA team with a new dynamic quarterback in Iamaleava will be able to reach seven wins this season and make a bowl game appearance.
