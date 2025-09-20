All Bruins

The Nico Iamaleava Question Hanging Over the Bruins' Head

All signs are pointing to the Bruins' star quarterback staying put following the DeShaun Foster firing.

Connor Moreno

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up before the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up before the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Among the countless ramifications of the UCLA Bruins firing DeShaun Foster, student-athletes are afforded a 30-day period where they can decide to redshirt or enter the transfer portal.

The Athletic's Sam Khan Jr., Antonio Morales and Manny Navarro broke down and reported which Bruins are garnering current interest from other teams for the 2026 season.

ucl
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As of right now, both interim head coach Tim Skipper and athletic director Martin Jarmond have indicated that no UCLA players plan to utilize this 30-day window. However, players can still enter the portal when it opens back up in the winter.

Some Bruins are garnering interest, though, including star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who will be the prized target come winter.

However, The Athletic senses that Iamaleava has no benefit in entering the portal during this 30-day window, having already used his lone redshirt during his true freshman season in Knoxville:

"Iamaleava redshirted in 2023, his true freshman season at Tennessee, so he can’t take another redshirt this year and preserve a season of eligibility. So it stands to reason that he’ll play this season out and see where the UCLA coaching search lands before making a decision.

ucl
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) moves out to pass as offensive lineman Sam Yoon (64) provides coverage against Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (8) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Being back home in California has its appeal, even if the talent around him is lacking. And Iamaleava’s value on the open market seems unlikely to approach the $2 million-plus he was making annually at Tennessee. An agent who doesn’t represent Iamaleava speculated that, at this point, his value would range in the mid-six figures to $1 million if he were to re-enter the portal this winter."

As it currently stands, many, if not all, of UCLA's players are going to play the season out under Skipper, despite the Bruins losing both Foster and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.

Skipper Gives Roster, Staff Updates After Foster Firing

u
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Tim Skipper on the sidelines during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Since Foster was fired three games into the season, UCLA players have 30 days to redshirt or enter the transfer portal. During his first media availability as interim head coach, Tim Skipper gave updates on whether any players or other staff have indicated intention to leave the program.

  • "[Malloe]'s the only staff member to have any kind of announcement to talk about," Skipper said. "Unfortunately, that's the state of college football now, right? Once the head coaching change happens, you have that 30-day window and things like that.
  • "What I'll say to that is, I've had very positive conversations with our guys. There's nothing to announce or report that way. We're going to practice today. The squad's here. Healthy bodies will be out there working, and that's a day-to-day, fluid situation. This university, this campus, this coaching staff, has a lot to offer to these guys. You remind them of that, and they see it."

Many speculated that Iamaleava would take this opportunity to find a new home and a fresh start, but the star signal-caller was on the field for practice amongst all his teammates Wednesday.

ucl
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) looks to pass during the first quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Bruins have a bye this week and will open up Big Ten conference play on the road against Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.