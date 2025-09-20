The Nico Iamaleava Question Hanging Over the Bruins' Head
Among the countless ramifications of the UCLA Bruins firing DeShaun Foster, student-athletes are afforded a 30-day period where they can decide to redshirt or enter the transfer portal.
The Athletic's Sam Khan Jr., Antonio Morales and Manny Navarro broke down and reported which Bruins are garnering current interest from other teams for the 2026 season.
As of right now, both interim head coach Tim Skipper and athletic director Martin Jarmond have indicated that no UCLA players plan to utilize this 30-day window. However, players can still enter the portal when it opens back up in the winter.
Some Bruins are garnering interest, though, including star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who will be the prized target come winter.
However, The Athletic senses that Iamaleava has no benefit in entering the portal during this 30-day window, having already used his lone redshirt during his true freshman season in Knoxville:
"Iamaleava redshirted in 2023, his true freshman season at Tennessee, so he can’t take another redshirt this year and preserve a season of eligibility. So it stands to reason that he’ll play this season out and see where the UCLA coaching search lands before making a decision.
"Being back home in California has its appeal, even if the talent around him is lacking. And Iamaleava’s value on the open market seems unlikely to approach the $2 million-plus he was making annually at Tennessee. An agent who doesn’t represent Iamaleava speculated that, at this point, his value would range in the mid-six figures to $1 million if he were to re-enter the portal this winter."
As it currently stands, many, if not all, of UCLA's players are going to play the season out under Skipper, despite the Bruins losing both Foster and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.
Skipper Gives Roster, Staff Updates After Foster Firing
Since Foster was fired three games into the season, UCLA players have 30 days to redshirt or enter the transfer portal. During his first media availability as interim head coach, Tim Skipper gave updates on whether any players or other staff have indicated intention to leave the program.
- "[Malloe]'s the only staff member to have any kind of announcement to talk about," Skipper said. "Unfortunately, that's the state of college football now, right? Once the head coaching change happens, you have that 30-day window and things like that.
- "What I'll say to that is, I've had very positive conversations with our guys. There's nothing to announce or report that way. We're going to practice today. The squad's here. Healthy bodies will be out there working, and that's a day-to-day, fluid situation. This university, this campus, this coaching staff, has a lot to offer to these guys. You remind them of that, and they see it."
Many speculated that Iamaleava would take this opportunity to find a new home and a fresh start, but the star signal-caller was on the field for practice amongst all his teammates Wednesday.
The Bruins have a bye this week and will open up Big Ten conference play on the road against Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 27.
