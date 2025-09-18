UCLA Interim HC Gives Roster, Staff Updates After Foster Firing
Since their 35-10 loss to New Mexico on Friday, the UCLA Bruins are down two key staff figures, head coach DeShaun Foster and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.
Since Foster was fired three games into the season, UCLA players have 30 days to redshirt or enter the transfer portal. During his first media availability as interim head coach, Tim Skipper gave updates on whether any players or other staff have indicated intention to leave the program.
"[Malloe]'s the only staff member to have any kind of announcement to talk about," Skipper said. "Unfortunately, that's the state of college football now, right? Once the head coaching change happens, you have that 30-day window and things like that.
"What I'll say to that is, I've had very positive conversations with our guys. There's nothing to announce or report that way. We're going to practice today. The squad's here. Healthy bodies will be out there working, and that's a day-to-day, fluid situation. This university, this campus, this coaching staff, has a lot to offer to these guys. You remind them of that, and they see it."
Many speculated that Nico Iamaleava, UCLA's redshirt sophomore quarterback, would take this opportunity to find a new home and a fresh start, but the star signal-caller was on the field for practice amongst all his teammates Wednesday.
The Bruins have a bye this week and will open up Big Ten conference play on the road against Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 27.
Grading Nico Iamaleava's Week 3 UCLA Performance
Nico Iamaleava notably struggled for the third consecutive week, missing open receivers all night and finishing with 217 passing yards on 22-for-34 throwing. He tossed in a touchdown to Titus Mokaio-Atimalala in the second quarter, but couldn't get anything going the rest of the game. He also scrambled six times for 33 yards.
For the second-straight game, though, Iamaleava threw a pass down the middle that was tipped up by an opposing linebacker and intercepted by a New Mexico defensive back, effectively sealing the game and leading to another Lobos touchdown.
The Bruins' star quarterback just hasn't gotten his footing right through three games. He's thrown for 608 yards, completing 62 of his 97 passes (63.9%) for three touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a 50.7 ESPN QBR on the season, which ranks 77th among all FBS quarterbacks,
I'd argue that Iamaleava has shown more promise on the ground through UCLA's three losses than he has through the air, but that's just because he's been among the most pressured quarterbacks in college football. He's scrambled for 139 yards on 30 attempts and one touchdown. He's been sacked 6 times.
His Week 3 performance was a considerable downgrade from Week 2 against UNLV. There's an argument that it was worse than his Week 1 blunder against Utah, especially because New Mexico is levels below the Utes.
With all that in consideration, we give Nico Iamaleava's Week 3 performance against the Lobos a 'D+' grade.
