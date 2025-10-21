UCLA’s Playoff Hopes Are Real — and in Their Hands
After beating out another Big Ten opponent, Maryland, UCLA has the keys to the College Football Playoffs. If the Bruins can win out, they would be 8-4 and have a chance to win the Big Ten championship for an automatic bid to the CFP.
Is this likely: possibly? UCLA has been able to put together three conference wins in a row. They have shown time and time again this season that they are more than capable of playing at their opponents' level. After the shocking upset win against Penn State, the sky is the limit for the Bruins.
If the Bruins can win out, they have a tiebreaker against Indiana and Oregon, teams in the top 3 of the Big Ten.
We will find out after the matchup against No.2 Indiana if the Bruins are for real this season. Unfortunately for UCLA, the Hoosiers aren't even the best team that they will face. They also have to go up against No.1 Ohio State, which has looked incredible all season.
Outside of having to play two of the Big Ten's juggernauts, the other three games look fairly winnable. UCLA should be able to beat Nebraska, Washington, and USC. If they can at least win these three, the Bruins will be looking to play in a bowl game.
Considering the team's terrible start to the season, it is almost unbelievable that the Bruins still have a chance at a CFP spot, much less a bowl game.
The Leader UCLA Will Rely On to Keep CFP Hopes Alive
The revival of Nico Iamaleava in the last three games has been the driving force in the Bruins' recent success. He has played excellently in the last three, minus the rough game against Maryland.
In the last three games, Nico Iamaleava has averaged 190 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and a 65.8% completion rate. On the ground for Iamaleava, he has averaged 52 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
During this time, he turned the ball over just three times, all against Maryland, which is ranked second in the nation in turnover per game. The turnovers have dampened Iamaleava's performances this season, something we thought he was done with. If the Bruins have CFP hopes, ball security needs to be emphasized.
The path to the CFP starts against Indiana. Nico Iamaleava needs have his best game of the season. We have seen how his performances inspire other on the team, such as Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Jalen Berger, and recently Anthony Frias II.
With the season seemingly over for the Bruins through the first four, Iamaleava will be the beacon of hope for the Bruin's late season push.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.