UCLA Football Offseason Recap: Where Bruins Improved (and Where They Didn't)

It has been a chaotic offseason for the UCLA Bruins as they look to begin a new chapter with their head coach, Bob Chesney. Outside of the roster and coaching staff changes, the program has the pieces and backing to be a potential powerhouse in Southern California.

It is a good time to recap some of the roster improvements UCLA made this spring and summer. With a look at the roster and the talent they acquired, it feels as though there is a scenario where the Bruins make things interesting in the Big Ten. Let's look at some of the improvements and where questions remain.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Areas of Improvement

Run Game

Similar to what we saw with Curt Cignetti when he joined Indiana, Chesney brings a slew of talent from James Madison, including his star running back Wayne Knight, who ran for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns. Knight was a Second Team All-American out of the Sun Belt, and now takes over a backfield that had quarterback Nico Iamaleava as the Bruins' leader in rushing yards last fall. Look for UCLA to have a much more productive backfield with Knight and Iamaleava.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line

Chesney brings over two starters from James Madison's offensive line to Los Angeles as Riley Robell transitions to being the lead center and Carter Sweazie flips to right guard. Eugene Brooks is arguably one of the top players in the program and will be a leader in the middle of the offensive line. UCLA's improved offensive front is bookended by left tackle Jordan Davis (South Alabama) and right tackle Hall Schmidt (Boise State).

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across the board, UCLA went from one of the worst offensive lines in college football to a much-improved unit with veterans and former all-conference standouts. There are no more excuses for Iamaleava this fall.

Defensive Ball Production

UCLA could not get takeaways last fall—everything about the program was in the mud. However, with the additions of nickel DJ Barksdale (James Madison), safety Tao Johnson (Utah), and cornerback Scooter Jackson (Utah Tech)—by the way, an elite name—the Bruins had six total interceptions amongst the three to pair with returning players safety Cole Martin and cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. Takeaways should be a priority and an area of improvement this season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Questions Remain...

Wide Receiver

My biggest question with this group is who steps up outside of Mikey Matthews. Landon Ellis (James Madison) was the Dukes' leading receiver a year ago, while Leland Smith (San Jose State) and Brian Rowe Jr. make up the four-deep. Having adequate playmakers is important for the offense, especially with a quarterback with much to prove this upcoming season.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies safety Rahshawn Clark (2) forces a fumble by UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) during the first half the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico Iamaleava

This is the make-or-break campaign for Iamaleava, who possesses pro-level talent but has yet to put it all together. Entering his first season under Chesney and offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy, Iamaleava might be in the best system suited for his skill set, and Kennedy has never had a quarterback as gifted as Iamaleava. If he scratches his ceiling, the Bruins could have a rebound year no one will see coming.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Continuity

I've seen what happens when a program with numerous changes succeeds (Indiana) and fails (North Carolina). UCLA could end up being in the middle, as no one expects the Bruins to be competing for anything significant other than a possible bowl game (more of a best-case scenario). With so many new starters on both sides of the ball, team continuity is a question mark until proven otherwise, as UCLA hopes to turn things around under Chesney.