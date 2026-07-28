Projecting UCLA’s Week 1 Offensive Starters Before Camp Begins
In this story:
Bob Chesney has completely changed the Bruins' roster from last season.
Since coming over from James Madison, Chesney saw how bad the Bruins were and how depleted their roster was with players entering the transfer portal, and he needed to bring in players who could step up. 42 players came to Westwood through the transfer portal, with 10 from James Madison, while another 20 came from the 2026 high school class.
With so much turnover on the roster, the starting lineup will look very different for the upcoming 2026 season. With the starting lineup looking very different, let's look at what it could look like entering fall camp.
QB - Nico Iamaleava
Iamaleava did not have a good year last season, passing for under 2,000 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, he will be surrounded by a much better supporting cast, and he is a breakout candidate in the Big Ten.
RB - Wayne Knight
Knight was one of the top running backs in the Group of Six, ranking seventh in college football with 1,373 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. Knight is also a threat in the passing game, compiling 40 receptions for 397 yards and a touchdown last season.
WR - Brian Rowe Jr.
Brian Rowe Jr. had a disappointing freshman season with South Carolina, finishing with 19 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown. With his quickness and his ability to line up in the slot, he is going to be a lethal threat for the Bruins offense next season.
WR - Landon Ellis
Landon Ellis had 36 receptions for 624 yards and five touchdowns with James Madison last season. Ellis is a great downfield threat as a receiver, with his speed, who can run any route and be an open target for Iamaleava.
WR - Leland Smith
Leland Smith is coming off his best season at San Jose State with 43 receptions, 688 yards, and three touchdowns. Smith is the biggest receiver among the top three, listed at 6-4, 218 pounds, and uses that frame to be another serious threat and a great red-zone threat to throw the ball up to him when in one-on-one coverage.
TE - Brayden Loftin
Loftin is more of a blocking tight end than a pass-catching tight end, as he only had six receptions for 55 yards last season. While he isn't a great option in the pass game, his run blocking is exceptional, and with a more run-focused offense, he is the perfect sixth offensive lineman for the Bruins.
LT - Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis just finished a great season as the starting left tackle for South Alabama. Davis is a proven blindside blocker, able to help the passing game and also block off the edge in the running game.
LG - Eugene Brooks
Eugene Brooks was the lone bright spot on the Bruins' offensive line from last season, as he was the best in both run and pass blocking. Being paired next to Jordan Davis on the left side should make a great duo.
C - Riley Robell
Riley Robell was a major contributor for James Madison last season, serving as the Dukes' best run blocker. Robell mostly lined up as the left guard, but with Carter Sweazie slotted as left guard, Robell will move to center for next season.
RG - Carter Sweazie
Sweazie is another starter from James Madison's offensive line, following Chesney to UCLA. Sweazie is a great run blocker, and while he was at left guard, he is projected to move to right guard for next season.
RT - Hall Schmidt
Hall Schmidt is coming off a major injury that sidelined him for most of last year at Boise State. Schmidt is another great run blocker, as he was a major contributor along the line, helping Ashton Jeanty, and is also a great pass blocker.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.