Projecting UCLA’s Week 1 Offensive Starters Before Camp Begins

Bob Chesney has completely changed the Bruins' roster from last season.

Since coming over from James Madison, Chesney saw how bad the Bruins were and how depleted their roster was with players entering the transfer portal, and he needed to bring in players who could step up. 42 players came to Westwood through the transfer portal, with 10 from James Madison, while another 20 came from the 2026 high school class.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so much turnover on the roster, the starting lineup will look very different for the upcoming 2026 season. With the starting lineup looking very different, let's look at what it could look like entering fall camp.

QB - Nico Iamaleava

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava did not have a good year last season, passing for under 2,000 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, he will be surrounded by a much better supporting cast, and he is a breakout candidate in the Big Ten.

RB - Wayne Knight

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knight was one of the top running backs in the Group of Six, ranking seventh in college football with 1,373 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. Knight is also a threat in the passing game, compiling 40 receptions for 397 yards and a touchdown last season.

WR - Brian Rowe Jr.

Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) catches a pass for a touchdown as Missouri Tigers cornerback Drey Norwood (12) looks on during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Rowe Jr. had a disappointing freshman season with South Carolina, finishing with 19 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown. With his quickness and his ability to line up in the slot, he is going to be a lethal threat for the Bruins offense next season.

WR - Landon Ellis

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landon Ellis had 36 receptions for 624 yards and five touchdowns with James Madison last season. Ellis is a great downfield threat as a receiver, with his speed, who can run any route and be an open target for Iamaleava.

WR - Leland Smith

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for a first down against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Elijah Palmer (4) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leland Smith is coming off his best season at San Jose State with 43 receptions, 688 yards, and three touchdowns. Smith is the biggest receiver among the top three, listed at 6-4, 218 pounds, and uses that frame to be another serious threat and a great red-zone threat to throw the ball up to him when in one-on-one coverage.

TE - Brayden Loftin

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Brayden Loftin (85) gestures during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loftin is more of a blocking tight end than a pass-catching tight end, as he only had six receptions for 55 yards last season. While he isn't a great option in the pass game, his run blocking is exceptional, and with a more run-focused offense, he is the perfect sixth offensive lineman for the Bruins.

LT - Jordan Davis

Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; South Alabama Jaguars offensive lineman Jordan Davis (79) guards Appalachian State Mountaineers safety Andre Hamilton (37) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jordan Davis just finished a great season as the starting left tackle for South Alabama. Davis is a proven blindside blocker, able to help the passing game and also block off the edge in the running game.

LG - Eugene Brooks

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eugene Brooks was the lone bright spot on the Bruins' offensive line from last season, as he was the best in both run and pass blocking. Being paired next to Jordan Davis on the left side should make a great duo.

C - Riley Robell

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Riley Robell (50) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley Robell was a major contributor for James Madison last season, serving as the Dukes' best run blocker. Robell mostly lined up as the left guard, but with Carter Sweazie slotted as left guard, Robell will move to center for next season.

RG - Carter Sweazie

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sweazie is another starter from James Madison's offensive line, following Chesney to UCLA. Sweazie is a great run blocker, and while he was at left guard, he is projected to move to right guard for next season.

RT - Hall Schmidt

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos offensive tackle Hall Schmidt (65) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hall Schmidt is coming off a major injury that sidelined him for most of last year at Boise State. Schmidt is another great run blocker, as he was a major contributor along the line, helping Ashton Jeanty, and is also a great pass blocker.