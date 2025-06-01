Where Does Former Bruins Star Rank Among NFL DL?
Former UCLA Bruins and current Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa popped up on PFF's rankings of the top-32 interior defensive linemen in the NFL ahead of the 2025 season.
Although showing up on the rankings, Odighizuwa was listed on the back end of the list, being placed as the 25th-best interior defender ahead of his fifth season in the NFL, according to PFF.
Here's what PFF had to say about his ranking and review of the 2024 season:
Odighizuwa struggled in run defense last year en route to a 50.8 PFF run-defense grade, but the entire Cowboys defense followed suit, so perhaps it came down to coaching. He did earn a 78.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade for the second season in a row.- Trevor Sikkema
Odighizuwa is coming off one of his best seasons to date -- playing and starting in all 17 games and putting up 4.5 sacks, 47 combined tackles, five tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits on the season.
The 6-foot-2, 280 pound lineman was drafted to the Cowboys with the 75th overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft after spending four seasons with UCLA. Dallas kicked off free agency by re-signing Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million deal.
As a Bruin, Odighizuwa played in 43 games and finished his college career with 11.5 total sacks, 120 combined tackles and 28 tackles for loss. In 2020, he was fifth in the Pac-12 in sacks, taking down the quarterback four times.
Dallas' defense was ranked among the lowest in the NFL following the 2024 season. According to FOX Sports, the Cowboys' total defense ranked 28th in the NFL. They gave up and average of 355.2 and allowed 55 touchdowns all season, which is the second-most allowed behind the Carolina Panthers (61).
Dallas' rushing defense, led by Odighizuwa, ranked 29th in the league in FOX's rankings, allowing 137.1 rushing yards per game and 25 rushing touchdowns on the season.
Many argue that Odighizuwa's low PFF ranking is a result of an overall lackluster Dallas defensive line. The Cowboys sent out to aid their defensive efforts by taking Boston College defensive end, Donovan Ezeiruaku with the 44th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
