UCLA Football Position Battle Rankings: Where Everyone Stands

A confirmed depth chart is not quite in the cards yet for UCLA.

In the midst of fall camp, there are still plenty of position battles that have continued for weeks and will likely rage on until just before Week 1.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Riley Robell (50) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though nothing is confirmed, we can still make inferences about who will win said battles and who we can expect to be fielded for the first snap against Cal.

Derek Osman

While this isn’t a battle for a starting position now, it could certainly evolve into one. Starting center Riley Robell has been absent for a full week now from fall camp with a lingering MCL injury, and that has led to others getting first-team reps in his place.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it was initially thought that Sam Yoon would be the next man up, Derek Osman has been getting some first-team reps ahead of Yoon. If Robell’s injury lasts longer than it should, it may lead to Osman getting some playing time.

Guard Battle

Julian Armella, Eugene Brooks, and Carter Sweazie have been in a three-man battle for the two guard positions on the starting line, and it looks like Brooks and Sweazie will take those starting snaps.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Frias II (22) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with offensive lineman Julian Armella (74) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy made it clear how vital communication is on that offensive line, and having James Madison transfers like Riley Robell and Sweazie next to each other on the line is a huge advantage for communication.

He also emphasized that they’re going to rotate offensive linemen throughout the season, so Armella can still expect to play in many games and get plenty of playing time, it seems.

Tight End Battle

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes tight end Taylor Thompson (17) reacts with tight end Josh Phifer (89) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

We’re still a bit unsure who will assume that starting tight end role, but there are two good options for Chesney and his staff to choose from.

Josh Phifer comes from James Madison, and his connection with others on the offense is a major plus. Phifer will likely be more of a blocking tight end, while his competitor, Brayden Loftin, is more of a receiving tight end.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Brayden Loftin (85) gestures during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While one of these guys will get the technical “starter” title, I would expect the snap count to be pretty even throughout the course of the season.

Backup QB Competition

Ty Dieffenbach has been giving Madden Iamaleava a real run for his money in the quarterback battle as of late.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef (14) meets with UCLA Bruins quarterback Madden Iamaleava (10) following the game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Dieffenbach has also been dealing with an injury that sidelined him, allowing Madden to get uninterrupted reps with the second team. While nothing is decided yet, I do expect we will hear from Kennedy or Chesney about this battle before Week One.