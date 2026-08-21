UCLA Football Position Battle Rankings: Where Everyone Stands
A confirmed depth chart is not quite in the cards yet for UCLA.
In the midst of fall camp, there are still plenty of position battles that have continued for weeks and will likely rage on until just before Week 1.
Even though nothing is confirmed, we can still make inferences about who will win said battles and who we can expect to be fielded for the first snap against Cal.
Derek Osman
While this isn’t a battle for a starting position now, it could certainly evolve into one. Starting center Riley Robell has been absent for a full week now from fall camp with a lingering MCL injury, and that has led to others getting first-team reps in his place.
While it was initially thought that Sam Yoon would be the next man up, Derek Osman has been getting some first-team reps ahead of Yoon. If Robell’s injury lasts longer than it should, it may lead to Osman getting some playing time.
Guard Battle
Julian Armella, Eugene Brooks, and Carter Sweazie have been in a three-man battle for the two guard positions on the starting line, and it looks like Brooks and Sweazie will take those starting snaps.
Offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy made it clear how vital communication is on that offensive line, and having James Madison transfers like Riley Robell and Sweazie next to each other on the line is a huge advantage for communication.
He also emphasized that they’re going to rotate offensive linemen throughout the season, so Armella can still expect to play in many games and get plenty of playing time, it seems.
Tight End Battle
We’re still a bit unsure who will assume that starting tight end role, but there are two good options for Chesney and his staff to choose from.
Josh Phifer comes from James Madison, and his connection with others on the offense is a major plus. Phifer will likely be more of a blocking tight end, while his competitor, Brayden Loftin, is more of a receiving tight end.
While one of these guys will get the technical “starter” title, I would expect the snap count to be pretty even throughout the course of the season.
Backup QB Competition
Ty Dieffenbach has been giving Madden Iamaleava a real run for his money in the quarterback battle as of late.
However, Dieffenbach has also been dealing with an injury that sidelined him, allowing Madden to get uninterrupted reps with the second team. While nothing is decided yet, I do expect we will hear from Kennedy or Chesney about this battle before Week One.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.