EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Jones Looking To Add To Bruins 2026 Class
The UCLA Bruins are consistently holding their own when it comes to the national year-long game of recruiting. While the Earth never quits spinning, neither does recruiting, and this is something the Bruins have learned to work with.
They have already gotten off to a great start in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed many of their top targets at a plethora of different positions, even when they were being recruited by many of the nation's top schools.
A prime example when it comes to UCLA Bruins commits is Anthony "Poppa" Jones. Jones is a four-star defensive end and defensive lineman from Crean Lutheran High School in the state of California, as he currently resides in Irvine, California. He held offers from many top schools like Washington, Tennessee, Arizona State, and others.
He recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail how his recruitment is going as a commit to the Los Angeles program.
"It feels great being committed to the best team in California," the edge rusher stated to UCLA Bruins On SI. "Being able to represent one of the biggest brands in football is amazing."
What makes this class so special is the drive the coaching staff has, Jones believes. He explains more as he believes this staff has done a great job putting together one of their best classes in recent memory.
"I feel like this will be one of the best classes they’ve had recently, and I feel like it’s the coaching staff's drive to be great, which is helping this class grow and succeed thus far."
Connecting with your future teammates is something that is a must for any recruit across the nation, no matter the school. For Jones, he has already had the chance to connect with a future teammate of his.
"I’ve talked with Yahya Gaad (EDGE), and we both shared that development from Coach (Jethro) Franklin (Defensive Line Coach) is top tier, and we have the same goals, so he and I being on opposite sides rushing the quarterback is going to be something special."
Peer recruiting has been something a large portion of the commits have hit hard on. This will be something the commit looks to do on his official visit, which has been set for June 6th.
"On my OV, I plan on getting as many guys as I can to commit," the peer recruiting Bruins' commit stated to UCLA Bruins On SI.
Jones will keep his recruitment open at least momentarily as he still is unlikely to visit anywhere.
"I don’t plan on visiting any schools anytime soon but my recruitment is still open."
