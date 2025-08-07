The Latest on UCLA Target Cole Bergeron
The UCLA Bruins have done a great job in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed many different players in the class that was at the top recruiting board for their position. One position that they have yet to land a commitment at is the QB position. They have been awaiting the commitment of one of the better QBs in the class.
That player being Cole Bergeron. Bergeron is one of the better players in the class, as he is one of the better QBs that has yet to announce his commitment. It is quite odd for a QB to not be committed at this time, as many QBs will commit to a team prior to the official visit season or during, as teams will only take one per class.
Bergeron still has many teams that want to take his commitment, including the UCLA Bruins, who have been after him for quite some time. He is actually the only QB in the class that the Bruins have yet to miss on, as their top QB target originally announced his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats.
Bergeron is set to announce his commitment between many different schools. The Bruins are in the running, but they will have to win the recruiting battle over many different schools. Some of the schools include the Virginia Tech Hokies, the Colorado Buffaloes, and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
One could argue that the Bruins aren't the leader, as the Virginia Tech Hokies have been setting the pace as well as the three other programs, but with the deparate need of a QB, Bergeron is still looking into UCLA.
The Bruins are running out of time to find a QB, and that is something to be worried about. I (Caleb Sisk/National Recruiting Reporter On SI) believe that the Bruins and every other team needs to land one QB every class, due to the turnover rate and high volume of transfer portal entrys at the position. The Bruins are playing with fire if they don't land a QB, and they will have to work fast with the largeg majority of players set to sign in December.
Cole Bergeron will announce his commitment on Thursday, and the Bruins will hope for the best, but there is still work to be done in the last few hours of this recruitment.
