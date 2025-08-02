Can UCLA Land Cole Bergeron?
The UCLA Bruins have done a great job at most of the recruiting positions in the 2026 recruiting class. They have done a great job to the point that they are barely outside of the top 20 programs in the class after they have landed many different players that would be labeled as home run commitments.
One of the commits that they have landed that could be considered as one of the better prospects in the nation is Micah Smith. Smith is one of the better offensive linemen in the nation, as he committed to the UCLA Bruins back in June.
He committed to the Bruins over many different programs. One of the recruiting programs that they defeated over the talented prospect is the Tennessee Volunteers. The Tennessee Volunteers were late to the scene and didn't get the chance to make the full push that they would have hoped. Another school they beat out for the commit is Alabama. The Crimson Tide remains to be one of the most intriguing programs in the nation. They also defeated the Washington Huskies and company for the prospect.
While they landed many of their targets, they missed on their biggest offensive target in the cycle. That player being Oscar Rios, who made his commitment over the Bruins, and joined the Arizona Wildcats. Rios is one of the best signal callers at the high school level, which has done nothing but force the team that once put all of their chips in the middle for the prospect to search for another prospect.
They have possibly found one, as they are targeting Cole Bergeron. Bergeron is one of the most impressive signal callers similar to Rios. He is from the state of Louisiana, as he resides in Lafayette. He attends St. Thomas More High School, and is currently rated as a three-star by 247Sports, as well as the 27th best QB in the cycle. It is also worth noting he is ranked as the 14th best in his state.
Is it time for them to push hard for Bergeron?
Absolutely, the Bruins need a QB in the class, and they have a talented QB that remains uncommitted on their board. They will need to beat out multiple teams, including the Colorado Buffaloes, the Virginia Tech Hokies, and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
He looks to be the most reliable option at the position that the Bruins have a chance with at this time.
