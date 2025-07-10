The Importance This UCLA Four-Star Recruit Holds
While recruiting hasn’t been working in UCLA’s favor in the past week or two, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
It was reported by 247Sports earlier this week that EDGE rusher Carter Gooden out of Tabor Academy in Marion, MA is crystal-balled for the UCLA Bruins.
Gooden has been on a tour for colleges around the nation. It was reported that Michigan State was heavy on the four-star recruit, but ultimately narrowed his top three schools to UCLA, Boston College, and Penn State.
However, trends are pointing toward Gooden taking his talents to Westwood, and he may be bringing a friend along with him.
According to Tracy Pierson and Brandon Huffman, whatever decision his high school teammate and defensive lineman, Marcus Almada makes, Gooden will join him shortly after.
"A lot of competition for him (Almada). He has added importance since he's a package deal with his high school teammate Carter Gooden."
And with Almada being crystal balled for UCLA, it’s looking promising that the crystal-ball for Gooden will come true as well.
So, if everything works out the way it seems like it will, what would the Bruins be getting out of Gooden?
For one, he’s a superstar athlete.
To the surprise of most, he’s actually fairly new to football. Growing up in Canada, he focused more on being a hockey player, while also participating in lacrosse and basketball.
But because of that, he has an extremely quick first step, which surely helps him when maneuvering around offensive linemen. He showcases his lacrosse background by having swift hands to battle through blocking making him an incredible elusive rusher to stop.
The one thing he’ll need to work on is his strength, but with time at a Division I college, that shouldn't be a problem.
Currently, the Bruins have solid depth on the edge, but the new recruits coming in will set the tone on the line. Having David Schwerzel and Anthony Jones on the other edge, could create serious havoc for opposing offenses.
Securing Gooden’s commitment is hardly a lock, but the recent crystal-ball looks promising. And if he and Almada join the Bruins together like most expect, the Bruins could very well own one of the best recruiting classes in all of college football.
We’ve talked about how losing out on recruits like Oscar Rios, Brian Bonner and Vance Spafford have stung, but successful programs build out from the line.
The addition of Gooden and Almada will solve a lot of issues.
