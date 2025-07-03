Will Bruins Land Marcus Almada?
After losing out on a few recruitment battles to close out an otherwise strong June, DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins are in store for some good news in landing three-star Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy defensive lineman Marcus Almada.
247Sports gave Almada a Crystal Ball prediction to commit to UCLA just over a week ago and a new Bruin Report Online report suggests the 6-foot-4, 280-pound rusher will announce his pledge to the Bruins soon.
"A lot of competition for him," said Tracy Pierson, lead reporter for BRO. "He has added importance since he's a package deal with his high school teammate Carter Gooden. The not-secret secret is that it's UCLA."
An official commitment date hasn't been set, but Pierson expects his decision soon.
This is massive news for the Bruins, not only because it would be another great addition to what is already one of the best recruiting classes in the last decade, but because Almada is reportedly a packaged deal with 4-star defensive line teammate Carter Gooden, whom the Bruins are also closing in on.
Hudson Standish, national analyst for 247Sports, evaluated Almada in June. Here's what he had to say about the Massachusetts product:
"Scheme versatile defensive tackle with the redirection skills and short-area quickness to consistently slice into gaps. Hovers a shade under 6-foot-4, 280 pounds with subpar length measurements for his frame. Owns experience working along the defensive line in even and odd fronts and will likely project to a 4i or 3-technique at the next level, depending on his growth potential. Plays with a hot motor and will run down ball carriers along the line of scrimmage. Still developing as an interior rusher but has shown positive flashes thanks to his post-snap quickness and explosive power in the hands. Athletic tools and play style lead us to believe Almada could develop into an excellent zone run defender at the point of attack. Should be viewed as an athletic high floor interior projection who could factor into a defensive line rotation early in his college career."
Landing both Almada and Gooden would put the cherry on top of an already historically great UCLA recruiting class and continue DeShaun Foster's momentum into his early tenure at the helm in Westwood.
