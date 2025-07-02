Report: UCLA Close to Landing 4-Star DL Carter Gooden
Four-star 2026 Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy edge rusher Carter Gooden is reportedly closing in on a commitment decision after going on countless visits over the last couple of months.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman has been linked to UCLA, and a new report suggests the Bruins are going to be within his top three.
Brian Dohn of 247Sports broke the news on Gooden on Tuesday, detailing that the No. 1 recruit out of the state of Massachusetts is set to make his decision between UCLA, Penn State and Boston College in the next week or so.
"Sources told 247Sports that a few schools moved to the forefront," Dohn wrote. "Penn State, UCLA and Boston College are the programs catching Gooden's attention, sources said. He is yet to make a decision but that is expected to take place in the next two weeks. "'I could see him deciding next week,' a source told 247Sports."
Gooden visited Westwood on May 9 and was thoroughly impressed, according to BruinReportOnline. Gooden spoke to Dohn about his recruitment process and where he stands with all the interested teams.
"I am probably going to make my decision in a week or two," Gooden said. "All the schools are still in it. I am still looking at all the schools."
In his report, Dohn added, "UCLA made a huge impact on Gooden during his official visit, and its plan to develop him and how he fits into the defense. The feel on campus and his bonds with the coaching staff have the Bruins in contention. His agent, Jody Branion, attended Tabor and also was Bruins coach DeShaun Foster's NFL rep but sources said that is not a factor in Carter's decision.
"Boston College remains in it but are chasing the Bruins and Nittany Lions. However, Gooden's knowledge of the program -- he visited there more than anywhere else -- and knowing he could be an early centerpiece of the defense are key reasons the Eagles are still in it. One thing Gooden has told schools is revenue sharing/NIL will not be a big part of his decision, and sources said the offers bridged a wide range. Because Gooden's family lives in Hamilton, Ont., location is not a factor in his decision, sources said. He boards at Tabor and he is used to being away from home."
An important wrinkle of UCLA's pursuit of Gooden is their pursuit of his Tabor High School teammate and 3-star defensive lineman Marcus Almada, who just received a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to land with the Bruins.
It was previously reported that Gooden and Almada were a packaged deal, and while Gooden sort of put that notion to rest, it is still an important factor.
"That is something that could happen but we haven't talked that much about it," Gooden said.
