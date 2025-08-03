Three Names to Know in UCLA's 2026 Recruiting Class
The Bruins have landed many different commits in their class thus far. While all of the commits hold a special place, here are three that fans should know.
Carter Gooden - Committed to UCLA, Defensive Lineman
Gooden is a great defensive lineman and is their highest-rated player in the class according to 247Sports, as he is rated as a four-star and a high four-star at that. He is joining the Bruins class as one of the most targeted players in the summer throughout the 2026 class, as he committed to the Bruins over the Michigan State Spartans, Penn State Nittany lions, and many other programs. He will likely see the field early.
Gooden detailed his decision in the past with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"The biggest thing was the coaching staff there. I have always loved the way that Coach Malloe runs his defense and the different types of systems that allow you to showcase your ability, and allow you to play in your best position."
Johnnie Jones - Committed to UCLA, Offensive Lineman
Jones is one of the better players in the nation, and has one of the best commitment timelines in the class. He committed over many talented programs, including the intriguing Colorado Buffaloes who is led by Deion Sanders. This is something that the Bruins are proud about.
He detailed the opportunity he has to join the Bruins before he actually committed.
"UCLA is definitely one of the schools that’s been standing out to me, even before this visit. The tradition, the coaching staff, the way they’ve been recruiting me—it’s all been very real and consistent. I’ve felt prioritized, not just as a player but as a person. The opportunity to play in L.A., under a staff that knows how to develop guys for the next level, is something I take seriously. This visit is going to help me see if it’s the right fit, but going in, I’d say the Bruins are in a strong position for sure."
Micah Smith - Committed to UCLA, Offensive Lineman
Smith committed to the Bruins over many different programs, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, who pushed hard for his commitment. He also committed to them over the Tennessee Volunteers, who were hopeful they could get their name into his hat depsite having a late entry.
He is one of the top commits in the class for the Bruins.
