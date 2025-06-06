EXCLUSIVE: Johnnie Jones Says UCLA Is "In A Strong Position"
The UCLA Bruins are looking to improve their 2026 recruiting class, with the chance to make a big splash when it comes to someone visiting for his official visit, which begins on June 6th.
Johnnie Jones is a four-star offensive tackle from the state of Tampa, Florida, as he currently attends Berkeley Prep High School. He ranks as high as the 142nd prospect in the country. He recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail where the Bruins stand, along with what he is planning to do for his OV.
"Right now, the plan is to take all my OVs, talk it through with my family and circle, and then make a decision before my senior season starts. I want to be able to go into the fall fully locked in and focused on winning with my high school team, not distracted by recruitment. That said, if one of these visits blows me away and I feel 100% ready, I’m not against committing sooner. But the goal is to be thoughtful and intentional with my decisions." Jones stated to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The Bruins are set to get an official visit, and they currently sit in a comfortable spot, as they look to ramp it up.
"UCLA is definitely one of the schools that’s been standing out to me, even before this visit. The tradition, the coaching staff, the way they’ve been recruiting me—it’s all been very real and consistent. I’ve felt prioritized, not just as a player but as a person. The opportunity to play in L.A., under a staff that knows how to develop guys for the next level, is something I take seriously. This visit is going to help me see if it’s the right fit, but going in, I’d say the Bruins are in a strong position for sure," the Bruins target confirmed.
He provided his list of official visits and confirms how determining these visits can be.
"I’m taking OVs to Colorado, Vandy, Ole Miss, FSU, UCLA, and Penn State, and I’d say these visits are absolutely a determining factor. Each of these programs offers something great on paper, but actually being there—meeting the coaches, seeing how they treat their players, and getting a feel for the overall vibe—tells you a lot that you can’t get through a screen. So yes, how I feel during and after each visit will play a big role in where I end up. It’s about fit, and there’s no better way to measure that than to be there in person."
