Analyst Shares Cooper Javorsky Evaluation Following Bruins' Commitment
The UCLA Bruins recently landed one of their top offensive lineman commits in the 2026 recruiting class. They landed San Juan Hills High School interior offensive lineman Cooper Javorsky from San Juan Capistrano, California.
Javorsky ranks as a three-star but has the chance to quickly rise, especially on 247Sports, where the national team did an evaluation on him with plenty of good to say. 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins recently did an evaluation on Javorsky. Here is what he had to say.
He started off talking about his versatility on the line.
"Javorsky had a big off-season and established himself as one of the top offensive linemen out West. Plays predominantly right tackle, but we think he slides inside and moves to guard or even center in college," Biggins stated.
The ability to play center is something that has many excited. Biggins believes this could be his spot at the next level.
"In fact, center could be the ultimate meal ticket for him, and he has all the traits you want to see at the position. An extremely tough and physical player who plays with leverage and balance and is a true finisher. Shows excellent feet and flexibility in his ability to pick up stunts and late-moving targets. A strong base allows him to sit and stay in front of inside bull rushers and shows off very strong hands as well."
The UCLA Bruins commit has a background when it comes to athletics that runs deeper than just football. He also has the ability to not only play offense, but defense as well. He details more.
"Has a solid wrestling background and has definitely aided in terms of his fluidity as an athlete, and a tenacious and rugged style of play. Two-way snaps are there as well, and he made plays along the defensive line that flashed his athleticism and relentless style of play."
While there is something that Javorsky lacks, Biggins believes this won't hold him back.
"May lack ideal length but still like the prospect and can see as a multi-year starter at the high Power 4 level."
The UCLA Bruins will look to continue their uphill climb in the 2026 rankings as the first half of June has led to some big ranking updates for the better.
