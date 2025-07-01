Where Does UCLA's '26 Class Rank After a Huge June?
June was a month to remember for DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins as they landed 15 of their 21 total commitments for the class of 2026.
Foster built up one of the Bruins' best recruiting classes in over a decade and it's all because of the culture and realtionships he is building with every recruit that he comes into contact with.
With June behind them and still a few potential recruits set to make their decisions in July, let's take a look at where UCLA's 2026 class ranks among other programs in the nation across the various recruiting site rankings.
247Sports: UCLA reached peaks of the top-7 on 247Sports' national team ranking board at a point in the month. But as other schools caught up and the Bruins lost the pledges of four- and three-star bothers Jaron and Kennan Pula, they fell into the late teens. 247Sports as of June 30 has UCLA ranked No. 16 with an average recruit score of 87.54 and 217.99 total recruiting points.
Rivals: 247Sports has typically been the most favorable site towards rating UCLA's recruits over the course of the month. However, Rivals actually ranks their class the highest amongst all the sites. Rivals has the Bruins' class at 15th in the nation with 1698 recruiting points. The site, based on its player ratings, gives UCLA and average player star rating of 3.14.
On3: On3 has routinely ranked UCLA's class the lowest among the three main sites. After June, it has UCLA ranked 18th in the nation with an average player rating of 87.01 and a recruiting class score of 88.373, just under SMU's 88.460 and just above Oklahoma's 88.212.
ESPN: The seismic national media site is yet to update it's rankings that it released before UCLA lost the Pula brothers and landed three-star athlete Toray Davis. Prior to that, ESPN ranked UCLA at No. 12 in the country when their class was still at full strength and before they suffered any de-commits. Below is what they said about Foster's 2026 class to that point in June.
"Second-year Bruins coach DeShaun Foster is proving to be the recruiter he was expected to become when he replaced Chip Kelly at UCLA, and offseason staff additions of offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and offensive line coach Andy Kwon are helping boost the program's presence on the recruiting trail."
UCLA is still looking forward to the decisions of plenty of athletes that they are either in their top-5 or have a Crystal Ball prediction for. This class could look a lot better by them time July ends.
