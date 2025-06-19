Updated UCLA Class Rankings After Cereghino Pledge
DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins are on an extended recruiting hot streak in the month of June after landing three-star long-snapper Giancarlo Cereghino on Tuesday, the highest-rated at the position in the class of 2026.
Cereghino marks the Bruins' 18th commitment for the class of 2026 and their 10th pledge in the month of June, specifically over the last two weeks. With yet another recruit, let's see where the Bruins' 2026 recruiting class ranks among the three major recruiting sites as of Wednesday, June 18.
247Sports: UCLA ranks 11th for 247Sports' 2026 team recruiting rankings list, the highest among the three sites. The Bruins have 212.81 recruiting points and are ranked just behind Illinois (215.62 points with three four-stars and 19 three-stars) and just ahead of Rutgers (212.46 points with four four-stars and 19 three-stars).
Rivals: Up next is Rivals, which ranks the Bruins No. 13 overall for their 2026 class. The last time UCLA finished in the top-15 of Rivals' recruiting class was in 2015. They have 1593 Rivals recruiting points and sit just behind Cal (1617 points) on their rankings, and just above Rutgers (1575).
On3: Lastly is On3. On3 is a bit less favorable of Foster's culture-shifting offseason, they placed UCLA 18th in the nation with an On3 recruiting score of 88.777. The Bruins class ranks behind Texas, which has a score of 88.930 with one five-star, six four-star and six three-star commitments, and ahead of Oklahoma, which has a score of 88.556 with five four-stars and five three-stars.
Cereghino is another addition to Foster's stacked recruiting class. The second-year head coach is making Westwood a location to be in his first full offseason, and it's one of the main reasons the three-star long-snapper chose the Bruins.
"I committed to UCLA because it feels like home. The coaches are amazing; they can develop me and mentor me. Coach Foster is building something special, and I definitely want to be a part of it," Cereghino told UCLA Bruins on SI.
"Coach (Bailey) McElwain influenced my decision the most, because he showed me lots of love when recruiting me. He showed me his coaching techniques, and I know I’ll be developed by the time I leave UCLA with him coaching me. It means a lot to be committed to UCLA. I’m super pumped up for the future, and proud to say I’m a Bruin!"
