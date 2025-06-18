EXCLUSIVE: Giancarlo Cereghino Details His Bruins' Commitment
The UCLA Bruins have been looking to add more prospects to their 2026 recruiting class, as they have had a great month so far, and they will look to continue to improve. This is when the overall view on the class will begin to shift, as the Bruins have fought off competition for another recruit.
The Bruins have landed the commitment of a player who just recently visited the program. That was when they landed the commitment of Giancarlo Cereghino. Cereghino is the highest-rated long-snapper in the class, and holds offers from many schools, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, California Golden Bears, and the UCLA Bruins.
Cereghino just visited on his official visit over the weekend, as he finished the visit on Sunday and committed on Wednesday. The talented prospect caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail his commitment and more.
"I committed to UCLA because it feels like home. The coaches are amazing; they can develop me and mentor me. Coach Foster is building something special, and I definitely want to be a part of it," Cereghino stated to UCLA Bruins On SI about his commitment.
There are many coaches on the staff that had a role in this commitment, but Bailey McElwain played a major role. Here is what Cereghino had to say.
"Coach (Bailey) McElwain (Senior Special Teams influenced my decision the most, because he showed me lots of love when recruiting me. He showed me his coaching techniques, and I know I’ll be developed by the time I leave UCLA with him coaching me."
The talented recruit goes back into talking about his commitment, as he confirms how he is pumped for the commitment.
"It means a lot to be committed to UCLA. I’m super pumped up for the future, and proud to say I’m a Bruin!"
The Bruins will have a few commits that can take more official visits, luckily for them though the newest commit will cancel any visits he has scheduled, and avoid visiting other programs.
"I don’t plan to take any more visits."
The newest commit would leave off with a final message following his commitment.
"All glory to God, and let’s work!"
