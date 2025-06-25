REPORT: UCLA Losing Steam on 4-Star RB Brian Bonner
Through one of the best recruiting stretches in program history, it's almost expected that DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins are capable of landing anybody. With their eyes set on hometown talent and 4-star running back Brian Bonner, though, their flame may be running out.
The Valencia High School (Calif.) product is the No. 15 prospect out of California for the class of 2026 and the sicth-ranked running back in the nation, according to 247Sports, with offers from and serious reported interest for the Bruins, Washington, Penn State, Nebraska and Notre Dame.
UCLA was believed to have relatively good chances at landing Bonner given their impressive recruiting month of June and the undeniable culture shift in Foster's first full offseason. However, in a new report by BruinReportOnline's Tracy Pierson, the Bruins might be losing the race to Washington.
"It appears it's a UCLA/UW battle for Bonner, and the word is that he could be leaning to the Huskies," Pierson said.
In the same report, which highlighted the many prospects linked to UCLA, he revealed why Bonner is such a priority beyond his star rating and what the Bruins' chances have been through the recruiting process.
"Bonner is the No. 6-ranked running back in the nation, and a guy who could come in and get immediate playing time as a freshman and be a potential All-Big Ten-level player," Pierson said on his priority. "UCLA hasn't had a running back recruit like that since, well, a long time. Right now UCLA's running back depth chart needs an injection of elite talent, and DeShaun Foster, the ex-UCLA running back, needs a running back to help create a signature running attack, and be his poster boy for the program. And it'd be great if it was a local L.A. kid like Bonner. "
Pierson then added on UCLA's chances throughout the recruiting process, "Coming out of the UCLA official visit in mid-May there was some buzz that UCLA was his leader. He's also visited Washington and Nebraska, but there is one big official visit remaining: Penn State June 13th. The Nittany Lions' have done a tremendous job of recruiting and develop running backs and while its the furthest, that track record helps. Still, he has been a priority for Foster from the jump - he was the first 2026 running back Foster offered after his promotion to head coach."
Bonner would be a massive addition to an already historically good Bruins recruiting class that has been floating around the 8-11 range on various 2026 recruiting class rankings. Bonner would undoubtedly be the biggest acquisition of Foster's young tenure at the helm in Westwood.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another story on UCLA's 2026 recruiting class!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.