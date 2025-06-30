Where Does UCLA Stand With 3-Star EDGE Chris Addison?
DeShaun Foster is cultivating an unprecedented culture shift in Westwood entering his second season as UCLA's head coach. In his first full offseason, he is already responsible for the program's best recruiting class in over a decade.
On the heels of landing three-star athlete Toray Davis, the Bruins are looking to continue to bolster their class and are awaiting the decision of Winnsboro (Louisiana) Franklin Parish edge Chris Addison, who locked the Bruins into his top five schools at the beginning of June.
UCLA is in the mix alongside Florida State, Michigan State, Arizona State and Tulane.
And despite their hot recruiting trail in the month of June, the BruinReportOnline staff doesn't like the Bruins' chances at acquiring the touted edge.
"Addison took an official visit to UCLA in June and the Bruins made his final five, but the Crystal Ball thinks it will be a former UCLA player in Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White that will land him," the staff wrote.
Addison took a visit to Westwood on June 6, but he took a trip to Lansing the week after and to Florida State the week after that, on June 20. 247Sports is giving the Seminoles a Crystal Ball to land the Louisiana product.
Scouting analyst for 247Sports, Gabe Brooks, evaluated Addison during his June visiting process. Here's what he had to say about him:
"Potential scheme-versatile defensive end who can play a hybrid edge role or play in a four-point stance full-time. Experienced on both sides of the ball as a big-play pass catcher with a 21.7 per catch rate across three seasons. Productive defensive standout the past two seasons (32 TFL, 13.5 sacks). Often plays in a two-point edge role, but legitimately 6-foot-3+ and 250 pounds with enough frame space to continue bulking. Functional athlete and fluid mover whose layered athletic profile shows in pads.
"Also plays basketball and throws the javelin. Still developing rush move set, but displays a consistent outside rip-and-dip weapon to run the arc. Can improve hand violence, but flashes some power and strength in traffic, including occasional stack-and-shed force vs. the run. Impressive ball skills on offense, where body control shows more consistently than defensive reps. Physical development in college S&C program could ultimately determine long-term position fit; regardless, projects as a potential high-major front-line defender with significant developmental upside that could go beyond college."
Addison hasn't set a commitment date, so maybe UCLA has time to sway him.
