UCLA Battling Washington For Multiple Remaining Recruits
There hasn't been a program UCLA has battled with more along the 2026 recruiting trial than Washington. In fact, the Bruins and Huskies are currently in battles for three of UCLA's top remaining targets in July.
One of the more notable recruits that UCLA beat Washington out on was four-star Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea defensive lineman David Schwerzel, who pledged to the Bruins on June 19 after it seemed to be a foregone conclusion he was staying home for the in-state Huskies.
Schwerzel is DeShaun Foster's third-highest rated commit in the class of 2026 and could potentially set a path for these three prospects that are weighing decisions between the two schools:
1. Brian Bonner, 4-Star RB
Bonner has been one of Foster's main targets since taking the helm in Westwood. While 247Sports reported a little over a week ago that it looks like UW has the edge, a recent report suggests the Bruins may have a chance to acquire him down the stretch.
"The feeling is that UCLA has a real chance to win the Bonner sweepstakes over its arch recruiting nemesis, Washington," Bruin Report Online reporter Tracy Pierson said Wednesday.
Pierson added in the report on why he's such a priority to Foster and the Bruins, "Bonner is the No. 6-ranked running back in the nation, and a guy who could come in and get immediate playing time as a freshman and be a potential All-Big Ten-level player.
"UCLA hasn't had a running back recruit like that since, well, a long time. Right now UCLA's running back depth chart needs an injection of elite talent, and DeShaun Foster, the ex-UCLA running back, needs a running back to help create a signature running attack, and be his poster boy for the program. And it'd be great if it was a local L.A. kid like Bonner."
2. Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, 4-Star DL
Umu-Cais, "TI" for short, recently added UCLA to his top-5 schools, but Pierson feels it's ultimately coming down to the Bruins and the Huskies:
"It's still believed to be a UCLA/UW battle. Some sources think UCLA, some UW."
He then detailed why TI would be a great add for the Bruins, "'TI', as he's always referred to, is so good I was tempted to put him No. 1 on this list. He's a beast. And he's at a high-priority position -- nose tackle. He's also a good student (with a Stanford offer). He's physically developed enough -- and just plain good enough -- that you could see him getting immediate playing time. He could be UCLA's anchor on the defensive line, a Jay Toia type, for multiple seasons."
3. Rahsjon Duncan, 3-Star CB
Duncan, although not as high a priority as the other two prospects, is still reportedly deciding between the Bruins and Washington.
"It's between UCLA and UW, but sources close to the situation think UW," Pierson wrote.
National recruiting analyst for 247Sports, Greg Biggins, wrote an evaluation on the touted corner this month. This is what he had to say about him:
"Duncan is on the short list when talking about the most physical defensive backs out West. He’s a pure corner but hits like a safety and with his frame and play style, we could easily see him grow in to the position. Shows excellent cover instincts and hits like a truck in run support. His versatility is definitely a strength and not only is he capable of playing anywhere in the secondary, he’s skilled enough at receiver to play at the Power 4 level on offense as well.
"An explosive athlete who shows both initial quickness and the top end speed to sprint past a secondary. A two time Oakland Section Champion in the 100m and 200m and his speed definitely shows up on the football field. When you look at his frame and length, along with his physicality and ball skills, Duncan has one of the highest ceilings of any defensive back prospect in the region."
