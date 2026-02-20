How Each UCLA Starter Performed against Washington

UCLA added another dominant win to its résumé with an 82-67 victory over Washington.

Compared to past report cards, the Bruins have improved in several areas. However, with two games remaining on the schedule, they cannot afford to take their foot off the gas.

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Addie Deal (7) and guard Journey Houston (8) as she drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Charlisse Leger-Walker played a solid game. As always, her scoring is not what defines her impact — it is her facilitation. She proved that again against Washington with eight assists. It would still be nice to see her score more efficiently, as she went 2-for-8 from the field.

For that reason, she earns a B-. While the grade may seem slightly low, Leger-Walker is capable of scoring at a higher rate. If she begins converting more of her opportunities, she becomes a much more complete offensive weapon. Until then, her playmaking remains her greatest strength.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Kiki Smith (23) is chased down by UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gianna Kneepkens was excellent. She finished 7-for-9 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range, reinforcing the idea that she can be a go-to scorer when needed.

She earns an A. In addition to her efficient scoring, she added two steals. Her defense has noticeably improved over the past few games — something UCLA will rely on heavily in March.

Michigan State's Kennedy Blair, left, defends against UCLA's Kiki Rice during the first quarter on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This could be considered a quieter game for Kiki Rice , especially given her recent stretch of dominance behind Lauren Betts. However, she did very little wrong. She shot efficiently, finishing 4-for-7 from the field, and contributed across the board.

For those reasons, she earns an A-. While it would be nice to see her assert herself more as a scorer, her five assists and five rebounds help offset that. It was a strong performance — just not a signature one.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gabriela Jaquez had a tougher outing. She shot 4-for-8 from the field but committed four turnovers. Although she added two steals and a block, the ball security issues stand out. Discipline will be critical against elite teams, and four turnovers cannot become a trend.

She earns a C+. As the season winds down, tightening up ball control will be essential — especially against top-tier programs such as UConn.

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) reacts after a foul call in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Another strong performance came from Lauren Betts. She finished with 23 points and eight rebounds while adding two blocks, once again asserting herself as one of the most dominant forces in the paint in women’s college basketball.

Like Rice, her game was excellent but not flawless. Her three turnovers are worth noting, particularly for a player of her caliber. Because of that, she earns a B+.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts on the sidelines in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

