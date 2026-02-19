Everything You Need to Know Before UCLA Hosts Washington

UCLA is looking to extend its Big Ten winning streak to 16 with a win over Washington.

Entering this matchup, UCLA has strong odds to pull it off. According to ESPN Analytics, the Bruins have a 96.4% chance of winning. While the 3.6% margin may seem concerning at first glance, UCLA is still heavily favored and expected to win comfortably.

Numbers You Need to Know

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts on the sidelines in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This season, the Bruins are averaging 86.3 points per game while shooting 52% from the field. That shooting percentage ranks second nationally, trailing only No. 1 UConn . Much of that efficiency stems from UCLA’s 22.2 assists per game, which also ranks second in the country.

UCLA’s defense has been strong as well, allowing just 56.9 points per game. However, the Bruins rank 22nd nationally in scoring defense — solid, but not elite by championship standards. They are also averaging 43.2 rebounds per game , good for ninth in the nation.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Avery Gordon (55) defends UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One area where UCLA can improve is ball security. The Bruins are averaging 12.8 turnovers per game, a number that will not hold up in the later rounds of the NCAA Tournament. If they can limit mistakes against Washington, they will be in an excellent position to control the game.

Washington s Sayvia Sellers celebrates making a basket against Louisville s Kiki Jefferson Wednesday night in the KFC Yum Center. Dec. 20, 2023 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Huskies have had an up-and-down season. They enter at 19-7, sitting seventh in the Big Ten standings. Washington is averaging 72.5 points per game while shooting 45% from the field. The Huskies have capable scorers and cannot be overlooked.

Defensively, Washington allows 60.4 points per game and averages 40.1 rebounds per contest. If UCLA can dominate the glass, the game could tilt heavily in its favor before halftime. Head coach Cori Close has emphasized consistency, and this presents an opportunity for the Bruins to demonstrate it.

Keys to The Game

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The keys to the game are straightforward. UCLA must play to its identity — efficient offense, strong rebounding, and disciplined defense. If the Bruins control the boards and maintain their offensive rhythm, they should be able to secure a decisive victory.

They must also account for Sayvia Sellers, a junior guard averaging 19.3 points and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Slowing her down will be critical. Kiki Rice or Charlisse Leger-Walker will need to deliver strong defensive performances to limit her impact.

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) beats Iowa Hawkeyes center Layla Hays (12) to a rebound in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA should be able to win this game comfortably. The Bruins have looked borderline unstoppable this season, and Washington is unlikely to pose a significant threat.

