EXCLUSIVE: Iona Uiagalelei Names UCLA As An Early Standout
The UCLA Bruins have recently started to recruit one of the talented linebacker prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.
Iona Uiagalelei is a linebacker prospect from Damian High School in La Verne, California. The talented prospect holds many offers, but some schools are beginning to stand out.
Uiagalelei details who is standing out and more with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"UCLA stands out because of the amazing connections I’ve already built with the coaching staff and the fact that it’s close to home. I feel comfortable there, and I know they can develop me both on and off the field."
The Arizona State Sun Devils are also beginning to stand out.
"ASU also means a lot to me because they believed in me early—they offered when I was just a freshman. I have a strong relationship with Coach Coop (linebackers coach), and I love the energy there. My cousin, Jacob Kongaika, is actually the starting defensive tackle and team captain, and he’s told me nothing but great things. The brotherhood there is real—nobody’s left behind. I visited in April, and Coach Dillingham really stood out. He brings energy, and the whole staff knows how to make practice competitive and fun. Coach Max Silver is another coach I’ve really connected with—he and Coach Coop are both great linebacker coaches who really know the game."
UNLV is beginning to stand out for the talented recruit as well early in his recruitment.
"UNLV is also a school I’m high on. They’re not too far from home, and they’ve been showing me a lot of love. I got offered in May, and Coach Bruce (outside linebackers coach) came to my school’s showcase. We had a good talk, and I respect what they’re building over there. They’ve been producing real talent, and I see myself fitting in with what they’re doing."
Uiagalelei feels confident enough to put the Bruins inside his top three. He explains more with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"UCLA is in my top 3 right now. The connection I have with the coaching staff, the family feel, and the fact that it’s my home team make it a very real option for me. I could definitely see myself running out of the tunnel at the Rose Bowl. It’s a program that holds its players to a high standard, and I want to be a part of that. The culture, the relationships, and the opportunity to be part of something bigger than myself—that’s what makes UCLA special to me."
