2026 UCLA Recruit Position Roundup: Receivers Part 1
Welcome to a new series on UCLA Bruins on SI. The 2026 UCLA Recruit Position Roundup is going to detail the Bruins' commits and what national recruiting analysts are saying about them. For the third edition of the series, we're diving into UCLA's biggest position group of 2026's recruiting class -- receivers.
Bruins wide receivers coach Burl Toller is UCLA's highest-rated recruiter on 247Sports' 2026 national recruiting rankings, sitting at No. 19 on the list and responsible for all six of the Bruins' pass-catching commits.
With that being said, let's take a look at three of UCLA's six wide receivers and one tight end commitments and what national recruiting analysts had to say about them.
Jaron Pula, 4-Star WR, Lone Peak (Utah)
Pula is one of the Bruins' highest-rated recruits in the class and committed to Westwood on Sept. 30, 2024 along with his twin brother, Kennan.
Here's what 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had to say about Pula:
"Pula is one of the nation’s premier pass catchers with a very high ceiling. He has rare traits for a receiver in terms of his size, athleticism, hands and long speed. Had breakdown junior season where he flashed big play ability and showed why he’s among the nation’s most coveted offensive prospects. Boasts a twitchy 6-foot-3, 185 pound frame and plays with both initial quickness and long speed. Has exceptional ball skills and a large catch radius that allows him to dominate in jump ball and 50-50 ball situations.
"Runs well after the catch and shows some open field wiggle. Polished route runner who can create separation getting in and out of his breaks. Shows a nice secondary burst down the field and has excellent hand-eye coordination at the catch point. Needs to continue to add strength and improve his physicality but like where his game is trending and he projects as a multi-year impact college starter with an NFL ceiling."
Camdem Jensen, 4-Star TE, Heritage (Colorado)
Jensen is yet another composite four-star commitment to the Bruins, marking UCLA's only tight end pledge in the class. He committed to Westwood on May 18 with offers from schools like Florida, Arkansas and Florida State.
Here's what 247Sports about Jensen after he pledged to the Bruins:
"A massive body at tight end, Jensen is 6-6, 250-pounds, he looks like an old-school traditional in-line tight end but then he can flex out and be a matchup problem for linebackers who have no shot physically to cover him. With modern tight ends becoming more pass-catcher than blocker, the Top247 member does both and does both well.
"We especially liked his willingness to block, and how it wasn't for a split second but through the whistle, driving his defender back or away from the ball. As a route runner, he's utilized best in the intermediate passing game where he's a reliable receiver and target with a wide catch radius. As he continues to improve his speed, the ceiling is really high for him."
Kenneth Moore III, 3-Star WR, St. Mary's (California)
Moore III is UCLA's highest-rated three-star commit with a 0.8869 247Sports rating and was another early Bruin commit, pledging to Westwood in November 2024.
Here's what Biggins had to say about Moore III in his evaluation of the pass catcher:
"Moore is one of the top receivers in the West Coast ’26 class. He has been an impact player since his freshman year and is one of the most explosive route runners in the country. He’s really quick getting in and out of his breaks and knows how to set up an opposing corner. He can change speeds, is very polished and is a natural pass catcher.
"He has improved his speed over the last year and his track numbers verify that. As a sophomore last Spring, he had personal bests of 10.75-100m, 21.81-200m and ran on he schools 4X100m that finished third in the state with a 40.85 time. He’s a dangerous return man as well and has the all around skill set that should allow him to play early at the next level."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another edition to this new series!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.